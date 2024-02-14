Regenerative Blowers Market to Gain $1,373.15 Million, by 2032 with 3.86% CAGR: States The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global regenerative blowers market is expected to grow from USD 940.23 Million in 2023 to USD 1,373.15 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



This growth is attributed to the growing industrial and manufacturing sectors. These sectors broadly use regenerative blowers, air cushion tables, drying systems, vacuum transport systems, pneumatic conveying systems, pneumatic air tube systems, and welding fume extractions. Regenerative blowers, also known as ring compressors, pull air inside the blower’s inlet port by utilizing the impeller blades, which speed up the air outward and forward.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Regenerative Blowers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In August 2023: AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions and Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation merged to form a more robust and customer-centric organization called Bison under AMETEK Inc. It helps the organization better serve customers worldwide in several sectors and applications like combustion, agriculture, energy, floorcare, construction, industrial machinery, food & beverage, motion control and medical by delivering the highest quality motors, pumps and blowers, etc. All these factors help the organization gain market share.

Report Scope and Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 3.86% 2033 Value Projection USD 1,373.15 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 940.23 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Stage, End User, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Regenerative Blowers Market Growth Drivers Growing demand for wastewater treatment

Market Growth & Trends



Regenerative Blowers offer pressure and vacuum for aeration in wastewater and fish farms, pressure and vacuum for pneumatic conveying, and air quality monitoring operations. Its demand is also growing because of the growing food and beverage sector. Based on one of the studies in 2022, the water treatment market was around USD 303 Million, estimated to reach USD 460 Million by 2028. This growth is attributed to the surge in urbanization worldwide. Around 57% of the global population is currently in urban areas, and the urban population is growing at 4.4%, with 80% of the global GDP produced in urban areas. Hence, the water demand is anticipated to increase by 20% to 30% by 2050, thus increasing the pressure on the current resources, and there will be a focus on significant investment in wastewater treatment. Hence, the growing scarcity of freshwater, growing emerging economies, environmental degradation, surge in focus on water quality and public health, and growing investment by leading organizations in the latest wastewater treatment technologies are some of the factors which are driving the wastewater treatment sector which eventually drives the regenerative blower market. A growing number of infrastructure projects are happening due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies like China and India. All of this supports the population, which also requires utility supplies. The limitations in the availability of resources such as water are pushing the countries to establish large-scale facilities which can recycle or treat waste, including wastewater. It has also been observed that ready-to-eat food has become popular among people as they prefer convenience and time-saving meal options in today's fast-paced world. Ready-to-eat food is completely prepared meals that do not need cooling, cooking, or any other preservation before consumption. Regenerative blowers are broadly used in the food processing infrastructure. All these factors will eventually drive the Regenerative Blowers market in the forecasting market.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the single stage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 61.32% and market revenue of USD 576.55 Million.



The stage segment is divided into single stage, three stage and two stage. In 2023, the single stage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 61.32% and market revenue of USD 576.55 Million. It is presently broadly used in dental vacuum and dust removals, etc.



• In 2023, the industrial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.89% and market revenue of USD 328.05 Million.



The end user segment is divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, industrial, healthcare, chemical, aquaculture and others. In 2023, the industrial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.89% and market revenue of USD 328.05 Million. Regenerative blowers are broadly used in filtering and process operations in industries.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Regenerative Blowers Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Regenerative Blowers industry, with a market share of 34.11% and a market value of around USD 320.71 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the growing food & beverage sector in the region's emerging economies like China and India. Regenerative blowers are broadly used in the food & beverage sector in applications like vacuum packaging, drying of products, pneumatic conveying systems, shrink wrapping, bag packaging devices and automatic bottling machines, among others.



Key players operating in the global Regenerative Blowers market are:



• KNB Corporation

• Busch SE

• Eurus Blowers

• Ametek Inc.

• Hitachi Limited

• Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd.

• Gardner Denver

• Ingersoll Rand

• Xylem

• Elektron Airsystems GmbH

• Busch LLC

• Atlas Copco

• Aerzen

• Turbo Blower Manufacturer

• Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

• Kaeser Kompressoren

• Air Control Industries

• Everest Blowers Pvt. Ltd.

• Manvac Technik Limited

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Regenerative Blowers market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Regenerative Blowers Market by Stage:



• Single Stage

• Three Stage

• Two Stage



Global Regenerative Blowers Market by End User:



• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Chemical

• Aquaculture

• Others



About the report:



The global Regenerative Blowers market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



