MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leading addiction recovery clinic, is proud to present their research on couples who get clean together and the impact of Valentines Day on that journey.

Recovery Together - It is often difficult to address the issue of addiction when it involves a couple, as the dynamics of a relationship while one person is in recovery and the other is not makes it even more complicated. To better understand the challenges that couples face, Ibogaine by David Dardashti conducted a research which explored the bond of couples getting clean together. The results of the research showed that couples who get clean together remain closer than if the recovery efforts were done separately. “We've seen drastic changes in couples who make a unified effort in the recovery process,” says Dr. Ashok Bharucha, Addiction Psychiatrist at Ibogaine by David Dardashti. “They often come to us worried that drugs are what bind them together and without them the relationship won't last. But being in recovery together often leads them to a deeper connection and understanding.” Valentine's Day serves as a reminder of the bond between couples, and Ibogaine by David Dardashti wants to reinforce that if a couple is struggling with addiction, there is still hope. “We've seen couples come out the other side stronger than ever and often share a love much deeper than before,” adds David Dardashti. “It isn't easy, but it's worth it.”

Ibogaine by David Dardashti encourages couples who are struggling with addiction to get clean together this Valentine's Day, and to be open to the rewards of the experience.

