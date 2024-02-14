Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2023

Bermuda, February 14, 2024



Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2023



Dividend amount: $0.65



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: February 19, 2024



Ex-date: February 20, 2024



Record date: February 21, 2024



Payment date: February 29, 2024



Date of Approval: February 13, 2024





For further queries, please contact:



Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO



Email: IR@avancegas.com



Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act