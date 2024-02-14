Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2023

| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Bermuda, February 14, 2024

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2023

Dividend amount: $0.65

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: February 19, 2024

Ex-date: February 20, 2024

Record date: February 21, 2024

Payment date: February 29, 2024

Date of Approval: February 13, 2024


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act