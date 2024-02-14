Enlight Research updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.79 euros under the base scenario. This is 0.95 euros higher than the analysis published by Enlight Research in August and 3,39 euros higher compared to the last closing price on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) a steadily low vacancy level; (ii) ability to increase rental income; (iii) high debt service buffers; (iv) attractive dividend yield.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research.