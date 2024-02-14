Global Automatic Identification System Market to Surpass 116.2 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Streamlined Logistics

Westford,USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, AIS offers invaluable capabilities in real-time vessel tracking in response to the rising demand for streamlined logistics and supply chain management. This technology empowers companies to fine-tune their routes, enhance operational efficiency, and guarantee the punctual delivery of goods in the global automatic identification system market . The compulsion of regulatory authorities in numerous regions for AIS implementation catalyzes market expansion.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Automatic Identification System market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 67

Figures – 75

The increasing maritime trade industry is a prominent driver of the worldwide automatic identification system market. The demand for efficient and secure maritime operations has become increasingly paramount, with global trade volumes on a consistent upward trajectory. AIS technology has emerged as a critical enabler in this context, offering real-time tracking and monitoring of vessels and supplying vital data such as vessel position, speed, and course.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automatic-identification-system-market

Prominent Players in Global Automatic Identification System market

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

SICK AG

Cognex Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

SATO Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Balluff GmbH

JADAK, a Novanta Company

Identiv, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Alien Technology, LLC

Zetes Industries SA

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Bluebird Inc.

Denso Wave Incorporated

FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH

Class B Segment to Dominate Market due to Diverse Array of Maritime Applications

The prevalence of Class B AIS devices characterizes the global automatic identification system market. These devices find extensive use in smaller vessels, leisure boats, and non-mandatory vessels, delivering essential AIS functionalities at a more budget-friendly price than Class A AIS devices. As a result, Class B AIS has garnered widespread adoption, serving a diverse array of maritime applications and securing a substantial market share.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automatic-identification-system-market

North America has asserted its dominance in the global automatic identification system market, owing to a well-established maritime infrastructure, extensive significant ports, and a flourishing commercial shipping sector. The United States stands out with its rigorous regulations that mandate AIS implementation for vessels of specific sizes and types.

Satellite Segment to Witness Significant Growth with Broadened AIS Coverage in Remote Areas

The fastest-growing segment is Satellite AIS in the global automatic identification system market. S-AIS has rapidly expanded primarily due to its remarkable ability to broaden AIS coverage to remote areas, open oceans, and regions lacking substantial ground-based infrastructure. Harnessing the power of satellite communication, S-AIS effectively captures AIS signals from vessels, thereby bestowing the maritime industry with the invaluable capacity for global vessel tracking and monitoring.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the swiftest-growing global automatic identification system market. This growth is propelled by the region's rising maritime trade, a surge in port activities, and mounting concerns regarding maritime safety and security. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have spearheaded this expansion, demonstrating a proactive approach by investing in AIS infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global automatic identification system market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Automatic Identification System market

In 2022, Thales unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Thales multimodal biometric pod, a comprehensive solution tailored to streamline border and immigration operations for travelers. This innovative offering seamlessly integrates iris and facial capture and recognition capabilities, facilitating rapid and secure enrollment and verification of individuals at border checkpoints. With its modern design, the pod effectively meets the stringent requirements of authorities operating in high-security areas, serving as a valuable tool for enrollment and identification purposes.

Accelleron, formerly recognized as an ABB Turbocharging subsidiary, recently made noteworthy announcements regarding two strategic collaborations centered on data collection and analysis. These collaborations involve partnerships with Danelec Marine and Hoppe Marine.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automatic-identification-system-market

Key Questions Answered in the Global Automatic Identification System market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Business Rules Management System Market

Global Web Performance Market

Global Application Hosting Market

Global Managed Mobility Services Market

Global Operational Analytics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com