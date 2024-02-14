Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Liigus



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Liigus, Lea

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240213155023_115

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR