United States Ammonia Crackers Industry Research Report 2023-2032: Fueling the Green Hydrogen Revolution and the Role of Ammonia Crackers in Low-Carbon Transition

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ammonia Crackers Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ammonia crackers market is projected to reach $247.98 million by 2032 from $26.14 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The U.S. is one of the prominent producers of fuel cells, which is anticipated to create a huge demand for ammonia cracking during the forecast period as it is also used in supplying hydrogen to fuel cells. It is expected that the U.S. ammonia crackers market would develop steadily due to the increasing usage of sustainable energy technologies and the necessity for nitrogen gas in various industries in the upcoming years.







The need for ammonia crackers in the United States is driven by a variety of uses. For instance, the generation of hydrogen gas for fuel cell technologies. A potential sustainable energy source for power generation and transportation is hydrogen fuel cells, and ammonia cracking helps produce the high-purity hydrogen required for fuel cells.



Ammonia crackers are also employed in the production of semiconductors and other electronic components. Ammonia may be cracked to produce high-purity nitrogen gas, which is needed by the electronics sector. Ammonia cracking is also utilized in a number of industrial nitrogen-dependent processes, including metalworking, food packaging, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.



The USA is anticipated to have a strong focus on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and developing renewable energy, which will fuel demand for ammonia crackers there. The market for ammonia crackers is expanding as a result of investments made by the public and commercial sectors in hydrogen fuel cell technology and other renewable energy sources.



Due to the increasing need for hydrogen for fuel cells and nitrogen gas in a variety of industries, the ammonia cracker market in the United States is anticipated to develop overall in the upcoming years. The demand for sustainable and clean energy solutions fuels the market.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different cracker types and capacities involved in the ammonia crackers market. The cracker type segment has been segmented into centralized and decentralized. The capacity segment has been segmented into small scale (< 250 Nm3/hr), medium scale (250-1,000 Nm3/hr) and large scale (>1,000 Nm3/hr).

Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the ammonia crackers market based on end user, including heat treatment, metal industry, oil and gas, power generation, mobility, and others. The increasing adoption of ammonia crackers in power generation and mobility sectors is expected to fuel market growth in the future.



Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The U.S. ammonia crackers market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been business partnerships to strengthen their position in the ammonia crackers market.



Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the U.S. ammonia crackers market analyzed and profiled in the study involve ammonia cracker producers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the ammonia crackers market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Players in the Spotlight

Lindberg/MPH

Gasbarre Products, Inc.

AMOGY Inc.

Thermal Dynamix - A Judd Service Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $247.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Ongoing Research for Scaling Up of Cracking Technologies

1.1.1.2 Transition towards Low-Carbon Hydrogen, Aiding the Growth of Ammonia Crackers

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Ammonia Crackers Market

1.1.3.1 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ammonia Crackers Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen

1.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Ammonia Crackers in End-User Industries

1.2.1.3 Need for Effective Hydrogen Carrier

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Toxicity of Liquid Ammonia and Trace Amounts of Ammonia in Hydrogen after Decomposition

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Green Hydrogen Production and Requirement of Significant Amount of Energy in Cracking

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product and Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Government Initiatives for Net-Zero Emission

1.2.5.2 Increasing Adoption of Green Hydrogen into Mobility Sector

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 U.S.

2.1 U.S.

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Application

2.1.1.1.1 U.S. Ammonia Crackers Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.1.2 Product

2.1.1.2.1 U.S. Ammonia Crackers Market (by Cracker Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.1.2.2 U.S. Ammonia Crackers Market (by Capacity), Volume and Value Data



3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies (by Capacity)

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role Played in the Ammonia Crackers Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.2 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvltu9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment