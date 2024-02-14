Global Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034 - Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Techniques Bolstering Growth

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopsy devices market size was estimated to be USD 2.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 5.20 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing healthcare infrastructure, growing technological advancements in oncology, surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising demand for disposable biopsy devices, increasing technologically advanced biopsy guidance systems such as vacuum-assisted guns, growing demand of cost-effective & advanced devices, and surge in launch of innovative platforms are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







A surge in launches of innovative platforms is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Minimally invasive medical procedures have gained widespread popularity due to their numerous benefits. These procedures promote speedier patient recuperation and are less invasive. Data published by manufacturers indicate that minimally invasive surgeries are increasingly replacing invasive procedures and are associated with greater patient satisfaction.



By product, needle-based biopsy guns were the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the growing need for these weapons to collect tissue samples from interior organs such the kidneys, breasts, & lungs' soft tissues, increasing need for painless and quick cell sample collection for biopsy, rising demand for vacuum-assisted devices, and surge in launch of advanced products.



By guidance technique, ultrasound-guided biopsy was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the rising adoption of this technique for cancer detection, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing demand for cost-effective & real-time imaging devices, and surge approval by regulatory bodies.



By end-user, ambulatory surgery center was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the accessibility and variety of medical treatments offered by ASCs, and rising preference for ASC for biopsy procedures by patients. Additionally, hospitals is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, surge in number of skilled professionals capable of performing a wide range of biopsy types, increasing prevalence of diseases requiring biopsies, and growing mergers & acquisitions within market players.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices such as vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for disposable devices, and surge in launch of novel products. For instance, in June 2023, Argon Medical Devices has unveiled the SuperCore Advantage Semi-Automatic Biopsy Instrument, expanding its soft tissue biopsy product range within the United States.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in prevalence of cancer, growing technological advancements, and rising launch of new products.



Segmentation: Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022 - 2033

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Product

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Robotic

Manual

Biopsy Needles

Reusable

Disposable

Biopsy Forceps

Hot Biopsy Forceps

General Biopsy Forceps

Others

Punches

Curettes

Brushes

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Guidance Technique

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

CT- Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Others

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Application

Lung Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Others

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Company Profiles

Cardinal Health Inc.

Argon Medical Devices

Hologic Inc.

Cook Medical

Danaher Corporation

Boston Scientific

CONMED Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

DTR Medical

Gallini Srl

INRAD Inc.

TransMed7 LLC

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/252yjb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment