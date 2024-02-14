Elisabeth Potter, M.D., Announces Expansion of her Own Medical Spa

Austin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas -

Elisabeth Potter, M.D., of the surgical practice Dr. Elisabeth Potter, has announced the expansion of her medical spa. Dr. Potter’s MedSpa is a haven for post-reconstructive surgery patients, while also catering to those seeking aesthetic services performed safely and comfortably by an experienced plastic surgeon. The expansion of Dr. Potter’s MedSpa comes as an extension of her greater advocacy work in improving accessibility for reconstructive care, including innovative procedures like DIEP flap surgery. The spa’s services were previously performed for five years within the surgical practice, and the spa retains Dr. Potter’s hallmark of servicing the uniquely human needs of the breast cancer community.

“I’m very excited to share our culture with the medical spa in a meaningful way, especially for the community at large,” said Dr. Potter of her namesake’s new concept. “We’re providing medically sound, wellness-centered rejuvenation services in an environment that patients will truly feel comfortable in. We very much uphold the philosophy of helping people feel more like themselves, rather than changing themselves to become someone else. That allows for patients to be who they are and feel supported, which is what we’re here to do.”

Dr. Potter's MedSpa, the first of its kind by a reconstructive surgeon, offers specialized treatments like lymphatic drainage massages and post-surgical scar reduction for cancer patients, focusing on post-operative care. The spa also features regenerative skincare services and other medical aesthetic treatments in order to cater to the wider population in Austin who are looking for care from understanding providers. Under Dr. Potter's guidance, the medspa continuously demonstrates its dedication to patient care by expanding its team of top-tier professionals. The recent additions include Emily Stimson, a licensed medical esthetician, Christine Bell, a licensed esthetician, and Anneliese Feldner, a licensed massage therapist.

The hiring of new practitioners reflects Dr. Potter's belief in the strength of her team, emphasizing that her expertise is amplified by the collective skills of these highly qualified practitioners. Stimson specializes in a range of procedures on the medical aesthetics side, from dermal fillers and HCG to YAG lasers and CoolSculpting. Bell stands out for her extensive expertise in treating surgical scars, including with microneedling, while Feldner rounds out the trio of new hires with her specialties in massage therapy, including deep tissue, Swedish, sports, myofascial release, lymphatic, orthopedic, and sports massage as well as cupping. With their welcoming of new staff, Dr. Potter’s MedSpa displays the diversity and direction of care they feature, including their intrinsic appeal towards those recovering from surgery.

“For patients coming out of an operating room, after dealing with breast cancer, it’s a lot,” continued Dr. Potter. “We’ve created a really supportive space with a positive and uplifting culture that enables people to really feel at home. That’s also why we want to be able to expand as part of our wider reach: my advocacy has opened me up to wider audiences, and a lot of people want to experience services from microneedling to lasers under the care of someone who will listen and account for their aesthetic needs in a meaningful way where they can be their authentic selves. Each of our staff members embody that to the fullest, and I can’t wait for patients to begin meeting them!”

Dr. Potter has lobbied Congress to expand insurance coverage for procedures like DIEP flap breast reconstruction with Community Breast Reconstruction Alliance while advocating for more body neutral, gender affirming care in the plastic surgery space. This has made her a go-to name in the industry for patients seeking aesthetic results that are less typical, offering an elevated experience. That evolved outlook carries over into the medical spa, where non-judgmental aesthetic medicine and diverse treatment modalities rule.

“We want patients from all income levels, ages, everyone to realize that investing in yourself, and especially your recovery, goes a long way to reaffirming that sense of self that can feel at odds with our environment or our perception of ourselves,” added Dr. Potter. “We really have something for everyone, and that kind of rejuvenating care is such an integral part of feeling part of yourself.”

Dr. Potter’s MedSpa is currently open and taking appointments for new and existing patients, as is her surgical office. Additionally, as part of Dr. Potter’s commitment to ensuring patients have everything they need from start to finish, anyone who is part of the breast cancer community will receive a 10% discount, and her reconstructive patients will receive 20% off on their first round of services.

Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a Board-Certified plastic surgeon and owner of her namesake practice, where she specializes in breast procedures, especially reconstructive surgeries for breast cancer patients. Her adoption of state-of-the-art techniques like DIEP flap surgery have made her well known as a valuable provider in the Austin area, and she has built up her practice on catering to patients from Texas and beyond. An empathetic and nonjudgmental provider, her passion for accessible care has led to her advocacy work with Community Breast Reconstruction Alliance, and the expansion of her practice to include the soon-to-be-opened Red Bud Surgery Center and her own medical spa. By offering innovative, regenerative care to surgery patients as well as the wider local community, Dr. Potter centers her practices around encouraging patients to feel like themselves again with advanced services and a focus on overall wellness.

