Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 February 2024

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19310 DKT 03/06/24 II
|1,100
|100
|3.500
|100 %
|98.9609
|Total
|1,100
|100
The sale will settle 16 Feb 2024.
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
