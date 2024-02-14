Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 February 2024

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19310 DKT 03/06/24 II1,1001003.500 100 %98.9609
      
Total1,100100      

The sale will settle 16 Feb 2024.