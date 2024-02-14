ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 03 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

14 February 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 13 February 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]0 0
8 February 20243,0002,055.416,166,230
9 February 20243,0002,102.906,308,700
12 February 20242,5002,143.175,357,925
13 February 20243,0002,137.986,413,940
    
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)11,500 24,246,795


With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 61,788 B shares corresponding to 0.29 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 13 February 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-03_EN SE-2024-03_Transactions B shares