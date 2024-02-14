deSter to acquire production units of Nupik International, S.L. and Sky Paper, S.L.U., a Spain-based manufacturer and distributor of catering products and tableware. The new company will operate under the brand name of “Nupik by deSter”.

Hoogstraten, Belgium, February 2024 – On 9.02.2024, deSter Holding BV (“deSter”) announces the completion of the acquisition of the production units of Nupik International, S.L. (“Nupik International”) and Sky Paper, S.L.U. (“Sky Paper”) (“jointly, “Nupik””), a Spain-based manufacturer of catering products and tableware, previously owned by Dopla. Nupik, founded in 1985 in Spain, is a well-established player in the tableware market in Spain, Portugal, France, and the United Kingdom. It produces paper and recyclable plastic tableware items and operates a modern, fully automated warehouse in Barcelona, Spain.

This transaction represents another milestone in the development of deSter and accelerates the deployment of its Foodservice strategy. With the acquisition of the state-of-the-art, fully automated warehouse and additional production lines for paper and recyclable plastic food contact materials in Spain, it strengthens deSter’s production and supply chain capabilities and contributes to its mission and ESG strategy.

deSter provides Nupik with a stable financial base to invest and expand the production capabilities in Spain. Incorporating deSter’s sustainable product range and award-winning design capabilities will enhance the Nupik’s product portfolio and increase its customer service levels. The access to the deSter manufacturing plants in Thailand, Belgium, and the US, and to the global network of sourcing partners will improve the competitiveness and unlock sustainable growth in reusables, compostables, and recyclables.

We are excited to welcome Nupik by deSter to the deSter family and serve our customers together.



About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com

About deSter

deSter, a gategroup member, is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable food packaging and service ware concepts to the aviation, hospitality, and foodservice industry.

The company combines 50 years of manufacturing expertise with the latest developments in product design. deSter has production units in Hoogstraten (BE), Lima (US) and Prachinburi (TH), in addition to global sales offices. www.dester.com

