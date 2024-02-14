VYRE Live announces “Trey Songz Valentine's Day Entrée” Concert in AMC Theatres For Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Live, a subsidiary of VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” - OTC:CAPV) is pleased to announce that “Trey Songz Valentine’s Day Entrée” will play in more than 100 AMC Theatres locations beginning on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and continuing on February 15 and February 18. Tickets are on sale now on the AMC theatres website https://www.amctheatres.com/special-events.







The event will play at AMC locations in several major markets around the United States, including: Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, New York, Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville).

“Valentine's Day is the perfect fit for a theatrical premier with an artist of Trey Songz’s caliber. I hope that couples and potential couples enjoy this special evening with an R&B legend.” Lamar Seay, Chief Operations Officer/Co-Founder

To see Trey Songz Live in person on his “The Love Hard Tour”, go to ticketmaster.com. The Love Hard Tour is a celebration of soulful melodies, captivating vocals, with powerful performances, emotionally charged music and an extraordinary lineup.

ABOUT VYRE LIVE

VYRE Live is the leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events that provide visual experiences to the world through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Android, and iPhone. www.VYRELive.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com

