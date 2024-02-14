Healthcare Staffing Market To Reach USD 65.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Staffing Market size was valued at USD 41.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 65.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Healthcare staffing refers to managing the shortfall of availability of medical healthcare professionals in medical care facilities. Healthcare staffing firms connect medical service seekers with professionals matching their needs, enabling them to receive the required healthcare services. Healthcare staffing includes hiring professionals like physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and hospital administrative staff for both temporary and permanent periods.

The demand for healthcare staff is surging due to a shortage of qualified professionals, leading to an imbalance in supply and demand. Recruiting highly qualified and trained healthcare professionals who closely match the patient's requirements is imperative to ensure patient safety and prevent mishaps during treatment. Therefore, the recruitment team must diligently find the right fit for each patient's unique needs.

Aside from the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, another factor contributing to the problem is the lack of access to medical professionals with the necessary expertise at the right time. This challenge is not limited to low and middle-income countries; developed countries face it. To address this issue, healthcare staffing companies bridge the gap by connecting hospitals and clinics needing specific skills with qualified healthcare professionals.

Segmentation Overview:

The global healthcare staffing market has been segmented into service type, end-use, and region. Healthcare staffing firms connect medical facilities with medical professionals temporarily or permanently to tackle the shortage of healthcare staff. These agencies provide a reliable source of nurses, physicians, therapists, administrative staff, and other allied medical service providers, which hospitals depend on to maintain an optimal staff-to-patient ratio. Governments have implemented laws focusing on hiring and retaining quality medical staff to ensure an effective doctor-to-patient ratio. Consequently, hospitals prioritize the recruitment of qualified personnel to provide optimal healthcare services to their patients.

Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights:

The global healthcare staffing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2032.

North America commands a significant share of the healthcare staffing market, with the United States holding a substantial portion of this region. The growing demand for healthcare staffing in this area is primarily due to the rising geriatric population and a significant number of individuals diagnosed with chronic diseases. Furthermore, the pandemic has driven a preference for at-home medical services, increasing the demand for qualified medical professionals to cater to patients' healthcare needs.

Some prominent players in the healthcare staffing market report include AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Cross Country Healthcare Inc., Syneos Health, Adecco Group, CHG Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare LLC, Maxim Healthcare Group, Aya Healthcare, Host Healthcare, Travel Nurse Across America LLC, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Xperience Mobile App has released a new job status feature that allows travel nurses and allied professionals to ize their jobs by diffeasily erent tabs easily. This streamlined experience enhances the job tracking function and enables clinicians to monitor their tasks closely.

Syneos Health has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle to expand its relationship. The companies aim to reduce the time to recruit patients for clinical studies and increase the diversity of patient populations participating in medical research, using the Oracle Cerner Learning Health Network and elements of Oracle’s suite of study startup solutions.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation:

By Service Type: Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, and Allied Healthcare Staffing

By End-use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Services, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



