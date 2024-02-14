Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust To Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT’s fourth quarter 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Friday, March 15, 2024 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa559b131ef4b452390f2055469abdc0b (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Pre-registration is recommended. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. LIVE WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk7c5yws

Flagship REIT expects to release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390