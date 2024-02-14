Healthcare Triangle Unveils New SaaS Solutions to Drive Digital Transformation and AI Integration in Healthcare

Company positioned at forefront of $208 billion global AI in healthcare market by 2030



PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,” “HCTI” or the “Company”), a frontrunner in healthcare technology, announces a groundbreaking move with the launch of a new SaaS solutions designed to spearhead digital transformation and AI integration in the healthcare sector. This strategic announcement positions Healthcare Triangle at the forefront of driving innovation, aiming to revolutionize patient care, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes on a global scale.

The announcement also unveils the Company’s initiative to forge partnerships with prominent AI technology providers, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and research institutions. These collaborations aim to amplify the reach and expedite the realization of digital transformation goals in the global healthcare landscape.

The global healthcare sector is witnessing a rapid shift towards digital solutions, and Healthcare Triangle's SaaS offerings are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping this evolution. The Company’s SaaS solutions are tailored to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and patient-centricity in healthcare operations. The Company’s SaaS solutions positions it at the forefront of pioneering advancements, as Grand View Research projects global AI in healthcare market is expected to reach $208.2 billion by 2030, indicating the immense potential for AI integration in transforming the healthcare landscape.

Technology solutions from Healthcare Triangle not only streamline healthcare processes but also enable healthcare organizations to leverage the power of artificial intelligence for improved diagnostics, treatment planning, and overall patient care. Healthcare Triangle's initiative aligns with the broader industry trends, reflecting a commitment to bridging the digital divide and making advanced healthcare technologies accessible to diverse populations.

The SaaS solutions, built on next-generation cloud technology, offer healthcare providers a robust platform for seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and streamlined operations. With the power of AI, these solutions can predict trends, automate routine tasks, and provide actionable insights, thereby revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered.

Key features of HCTI’s new SaaS solutions include:

Interoperability and Seamless Integration : The SaaS solutions are designed with interoperability in mind, allowing healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate and manage data from various sources, ensuring a single clear source of truth for all patient-related information.

: The SaaS solutions are designed with interoperability in mind, allowing healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate and manage data from various sources, ensuring a single clear source of truth for all patient-related information. AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support : Healthcare Triangle's AI-powered SaaS solutions offer real-time, data-driven insights for enhanced clinical decision-making.

: Healthcare Triangle's AI-powered SaaS solutions offer real-time, data-driven insights for enhanced clinical decision-making. Predictive Analytics: Leveraging AI, the solutions can predict patient outcomes and help healthcare providers make informed decisions.

Leveraging AI, the solutions can predict patient outcomes and help healthcare providers make informed decisions. Patient-centric Engagement : HCTI’s SaaS solutions prioritize patient engagement by offering user-friendly interfaces and personalized experiences.

: HCTI’s SaaS solutions prioritize patient engagement by offering user-friendly interfaces and personalized experiences. Automation : Routine tasks can be automated, freeing up valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

: Routine tasks can be automated, freeing up valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care. Security and Compliance: Built on secure cloud technology, the solutions ensure that all patient data is protected and compliant with healthcare regulations.

“The future of healthcare lies in harnessing the transformative power of AI and digital technologies to create innovative and inclusive solutions. The unveiling of our new SaaS solutions marks a significant step towards realizing this vision globally, providing access to cutting-edge technology even in technologically under-developed regions, to align with the global healthcare standards,” said Anand Kumar Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Triangle.

Global digital health venture capital funding reached $26.8 billion in 2022, showcasing the strong support and confidence investors have in the healthcare technology sector (Source: Global Health Innovation Index). Healthcare Triangle's initiative leverages this confidence to drive digital health innovations that will revolutionize the industry.

With two billion people lacking access to essential health services, Healthcare Triangle's initiative aims to address the digital divide, making technology solutions more inclusive and accessible (Source: World Health Organization). The Company's commitment goes beyond profitability, focusing on creating solutions that cater to diverse global populations.

Healthcare Triangle anticipates substantial investments in the healthcare sector, reaffirming its commitment to fostering continuous innovation and advancements in digital transformation. Healthcare Triangle envisions a future where advanced healthcare technologies empower communities globally, irrespective of geographical or socio-economic constraints. Through this commitment, the Company aims to play a transformative role in shaping the global healthcare landscape, ensuring equitable access to the benefits of healthcare technology across borders.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEzTM, DataEzTM and readabl.AI HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. www.healthcaretriangle.com.

