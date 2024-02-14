Cancer Immunotherapy Market Surges to USD 217.9 Billion by 2030, Reflecting an 8.6% Growth | MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cancer Immunotherapy Market ” , by Therapy Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors {CTLA-4, PD-1/PD-L1}, Immunomodulators, Conjugated Antibodies, Non-Specific Immunotherapy, Targeted Vaccine Therapy {Tumor Cell Vaccine, Antigen Vaccine, Peptide-Based Vaccine, DNA-Based Vaccine, Dendritic Cell Vaccine and Others}, Cancer type (Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Lymphoma, Sarcoma And Others), End Users (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 122.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 217.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Therapy Type, Cancer Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amgen Inc. anssen Global Services, LLC Sample of Companies Covered AstraZeneca Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cancer Immunotherapy Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The cancer immunotherapy market has experienced significant growth and transformation recently, developing the approach to cancer treatment. Immunotherapy, a novel method, utilizes the body's immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. This market is gaining value due to its ability to provide personalized and individualized treatment options, reducing harm to healthy tissues. Companies within the market are actively working on developing innovative immunotherapeutic agents, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and cancer vaccines. Important drugs like pembrolizumab, nivolumab, and ipilimumab have been approved, marking a significant advancement in cancer care with improved survival rates and long-term benefits for patients.

The cancer immunotherapy market is characterized by competitiveness, with continuing research driving progress. The understanding of the immune system's involvement in cancer advances, and businesses are making substantial investments to develop therapies that are not only stronger but also involve fewer side effects. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are prevalent, aiming to expedite the development and accessibility of cancer immunotherapies. Despite challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for effective biomarkers to predict patient response, the overall outlook for the cancer immunotherapy market remains optimistic. Continuous efforts are being made to enhance existing therapies and explore new possibilities to harness the power of the immune system in cancer. This dynamic environment signifies a promising future for cancer patients and underscores the assurance of investors to advance the field of cancer immunotherapy.

Major Vendors in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

Amgen Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CRISPR Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gritstone Bio

GSK plc

Immunocore Ltd.

Lilly. All rights reserved.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Growing Awareness about The Benefits Of Immunotherapy

One of the primary drivers for the global cancer immunotherapy market is the growing awareness about the benefits of immunotherapy. The reason behind the increasing understanding among healthcare professionals and patients about the advantages of immunotherapy in the cancer immunotherapy market is due to a change in the way of cancer treatments. Immunotherapy uses the body's immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells, offering a promising alternative to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Healthcare professionals, including oncologists and researchers, are recognizing the potential of immunotherapy to provide better outcomes for cancer patients. Patients are also becoming more informed and taking an active role in their healthcare, looking for treatments that not only target the cancer but also minimize side effects and improve their overall quality of life. The demand for immunotherapeutic interventions is increasing, driving market growth and encouraging further research and investment in the development of new and more effective immunotherapies for various types of cancer.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients

Regulatory approvals of immunotherapeutic drugs

Advancements in understanding the immune system's role in cancer

Opportunities:

Rising demand for targeted and personalized cancer therapies

Developing combination therapies to enhance the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies

Increasing investment in research and development for innovative immunotherapeutic agents

Expanding collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical companies

Increasing Investment In Research And Development For Innovative Immunotherapeutic

The growing opportunity in the cancer immunotherapy market is due to increased investment in research and development (R&D) for innovative immunotherapeutics. This means a prominent trend towards advancing treatment methods, driving the development of advanced immunotherapeutic agents like immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and cancer vaccines. The considerable financial support allocated to R&D activities acts as a catalyst for exploring new approaches and improving existing immunotherapies. Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academic organizations are dedicating significant resources to explain the potential of the immune system in various cancers. The focus on innovative R&D efforts has led to the quicker identification of biomarkers, optimization of treatment protocols, and the emergence of more effective and personalized immunotherapeutic interventions. The cancer immunotherapy market is entering a transformative phase with a rise in the area of novel immunotherapies, providing a unique opportunity to address medical needs and significantly enhance patient outcomes.

North America dominates the market for Cancer Immunotherapy.

In North America, the cancer immunotherapy market is growing strongly, driven by established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development. The region benefits from a high prevalence of cancer cases and a supportive regulatory environment, leading to the quick approval and use of immunotherapeutic agents. Collaboration between industry players and academic institutions further speeds up the development and availability of innovative cancer immunotherapies

Asia Pacific region, the market for cancer immunotherapy is expanding due to increasing cancer cases, rising healthcare spending, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. The Asia Pacific market has a diverse patient population and a growing middle class, boosting the demand for advanced and effective cancer treatments. Government initiatives, such as funding for cancer research and development, are also driving the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market in the Asia Pacific, making it a crucial region for market expansion and investment opportunities.

In Europe, the cancer immunotherapy market is growing progressively, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of cancer cases, and ongoing research and development efforts. Government initiatives and collaborations between industry and research institutions contribute to the expansion of the market in the region.

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global cancer immunotherapy market, the therapy segment comprises various categories such as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, conjugated antibodies, non-specific immunotherapy, targeted vaccine therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment within the cancer immunotherapy market stands out as a key contributor, transforming the field of cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are engineered molecules designed in laboratories to target specific proteins in cancer cells, aiding the immune system in recognizing and eliminating these malignant cells. Ongoing research in the monoclonal antibodies segment focuses on creating new antibodies that target different cancer biomarkers. The success of monoclonal antibodies in enhancing patient outcomes, minimizing adverse effects, and improving overall quality of life has led to their widespread adoption. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are increasing the development of next-generation monoclonal antibodies, promising continued advancements in cancer immunotherapy.

Segmentations Analysis of Cancer Immunotherapy Market: -

By Therapy Type Monoclonal Antibodies Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Ctla-4 Pd-1/Pd-L1 Immunomodulators Conjugated Antibodies Non-Specific Immunotherapy Targeted Vaccine Therapy Tumor Cell Vaccine Antigen Vaccine Peptide-Based Vaccine Dna-Based Vaccine Dendritic Cell Vaccine Others Others

By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Bladder Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Melanoma Prostate Cancer Head And Neck Cancer Lymphoma Sarcoma Others

By End Users Hospitals Cancer Research Centers Clinics Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



