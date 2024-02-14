Healthcare Simulation Market is Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Simulation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is propelled by the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments and a growing emphasis on patient safety. Nonetheless, the inadequate design of medical simulators hinders market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1156

Healthcare Simulation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing recognition of simulation training in developing economies Key Market Driver Growing emphasis on ensuring patient safety

This report provides segmentation of the healthcare simulation market based on product & service, technology, end user, and region.

The largest segment in the healthcare simulation market, based on product & service, is expected to be the healthcare simulation anatomical models. This dominance is driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of high-fidelity products and a growing demand for primary care services during the forecast period. These models provide a realistic representation of human anatomy, allowing healthcare professionals and students to practice various procedures, surgeries, and interventions in a controlled and risk-free environment.

The academic institutes segment secured the most significant share in the healthcare simulation market based on end users. This dominance is a result of the increased demand for virtual tutors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a gradual shift away from traditional learning approaches. These institutions, including medical schools, nursing programs, and allied health training centers, rely heavily on simulation technology to enhance the practical skills of students and prepare them for real-world clinical scenarios.

Furthermore, prospective growth opportunities for participants in the healthcare simulation market are anticipated in emerging Asian markets, notably China and India. The expansion in the APAC region is primarily propelled by factors like a heightened emphasis on medical education, training, research, patient safety, and the escalating heaaslthcare expenditure.

Buy a Healthcare Simulation Industry Report (305 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1156

Healthcare Simulation market major players covered in the report, such as:

CAE (Canada)

Laerdal Medical (Norway)

Gaumard Scientific Co. (US)

Limbs & Things (UK)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)

Kyoto Kagaku (Japan)

Mentice AB (Sweden)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK)

Simulab Corp. (US)

Simulaids (US)

Operative Experience Inc. (US)

Cardionics Inc. (US)

VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)

Altay Scientific (Italy)

IngMar Medical (US)

TruCorp Ltd. (Ireland)

Medical-X (Netherlands)

KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany)

Simendo B.V. (Netherlands)

VRMagic Holding AG (Germany)

Symgery (Canada)

HRV Simulation (France)

Synaptive Medical (Canada)

Inovus Medical (UK)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1156

The study categorizes healthcare simulation market based on product & service, technology, end user at the regional and global levels.

Global Healthcare Simulation Market, by Segment

Healthcare Simulation Market, By Product & Service

Medical Simulation Anatomical Models Patient Simulators By Type High Fidelity Simulators Medium Fidelity Simulators Low Fidelity Simulators By Application Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators Gynecology Simulators Cardiovascular Simulators Orthopedic Simulators Spine Surgical Simulators Endovascular Simulators Others Task Trainer Interventional/Surgical Simulators Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators Gynecology Simulators Cardiovascular Simulators Orthopedic Simulators Spine Surgical Simulators Endovascular Simulators Other urgical Simulators Ultrasound Simulators Dental Simulators Eye Simulators

Web-Based Simulation

Medical Simulation Software Simulation Training Services Vendor Based Training Education Societies Custom Consulting Services



Healthcare Simulation Market, By Technology

Introduction

Virtual Patient Simulation

3D Printing

Procedural Rehearsal Technology

Healthcare Simulation Market, By End User

Introduction

Academic institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Other End Users

Global Healthcare Simulation Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC RoMEA



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1156

Key Market Stakeholders:

Academic medical centers

Government research organizations

Hospitals and clinics

Military organizations

Research and consulting firms

Simulation training service providers

Medical device companies

Medical simulator manufacturing companies

Medical simulator service providers

Regulatory bodies

Insurers

Credentialing organizations

Professional societies

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global healthcare simulation market by product & service, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall healthcare simulation market

To assess the healthcare simulation market with regard to Porter’s Five Forces, regulatory landscape, value chain, ecosystem map, patent protection and key stakeholder’s buying criteria

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the healthcare simulation market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the healthcare simulation market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions; expansions; product launches and enhancements; and R&D activities in the healthcare simulation market

Related Reports:

Healthcare Education Market

Healthcare IT Market

Medical Image Analysis Software Market

Surgical Robots Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-medical-simulation-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-medical-simulation.asp