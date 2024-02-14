“Strategic, deliberate” approach key to Canada’s international knowledge partnerships

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Canada lacks a comprehensive strategy for evaluating international science, technology, innovation, and knowledge (STIK) partnerships — a situation intensified by rapidly evolving challenges, new markets, and growing opportunities for collaboration. Navigating Collaborative Futures, a new report from the Council of Canadian Academies, presents key elements of an evidence-based, data-enabled framework to evaluate new and existing international STIK partnership opportunities for Canada.



“Adopting a strategic approach to international STIK partnerships, grounded in national priorities, is essential to securing Canada’s resilience and prosperity,” said Monica Gattinger, PhD, chair of the Expert Panel on International Science, Technology, Innovation, and Knowledge Partnerships. “The cost of inaction is incalculable, but it is surely steep.”

Navigating Collaborative Futures is informed by expertise in science and technology program evaluation, science diplomacy, economics, trade, innovation, and global security. While primarily designed for users within Canada’s federal government, the report may be of considerable benefit to any organization evaluating international STIK partnership activities.

Canada’s history of global STIK activities is marked by extensive collaboration and bolstered by a well-educated workforce, networks of high-quality research facilities, geographic benefits and associated natural resources, and a robust domestic science and technology ecosystem. However, limited coordination among organizations that contribute to international STIK activities impairs Canada’s abilities to secure talent, share expertise, mitigate risk, and benefit from the global network of participants.

“Today’s global challenges demand deliberate and flexible approaches to innovation and collaboration,” said Tijs Creutzberg, PhD, Interim President and CEO of the CCA. “On behalf of the panel, we are pleased to offer support to international STIK partnership decision-making for Canada.”

Visit cca-reports.ca to download Navigating Collaborative Futures, as well as a user guide for navigating the framework elements and their potential configurations.

