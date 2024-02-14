NANO Nuclear Energy to Present and Exhibit at Innovation Zero 2024, the UK’s Largest Net Zero Conference

CEO and Head of Reactor Development James Walker to Participate in the “The Role of Nuclear Energy in the Transition” Panel



New York, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear"), an emerging microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the upcoming Innovation Zero 2024 conference in London on April 30 and May 1, 2024.

Additionally, NANO Nuclear’s Chief Executive Officer James Walker will take part in a panel discussion on April 30, 2024 at 3:20 GMT titled, “The Role of Nuclear Energy in the Transition.” Also, NANO Nuclear’s Lead of Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials, Prof. Ian Farnan and Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering Prof. Eugene Shwageraus, two distinguished Cambridge University professors, will be in attendance.

Chaired by the Rt. Hon Dr Liam Fox MP and partnered with the U.K. Government, Innovation Zero is one of the largest sustainability and net-zero expositions in the U.K.

“Events like Innovation Zero are crucial for enhancing awareness and educating the public regarding the often-underappreciated potential of nuclear energy,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “We are immensely pleased to sponsor and participate in this exciting event.”

“Our sponsorship of the upcoming Innovation Zero 2024 conference marks a significant milestone for NANO Nuclear,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. “The United Kingdom, with its extensive history in nuclear energy, presents an ideal backdrop for advancing our commitment to the future of this vital energy sector. I'm also looking forward to joining the panel discussion and sharing insights on how advanced nuclear energy technologies like ours can benefit society, and I think Innovation Zero is the perfect event for such discussions.”

“Innovation Zero is about scaling innovation to drive the low carbon transformation,” Paul Dunne, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovation Zero, commented. “We are thrilled to welcome pioneering companies such as NANO Nuclear to the event, unveiling their ground-breaking microreactor technologies and portable clean energy solutions aimed at advancing towards a low-carbon economy.”

“It is exciting to witness the positive shift in public opinion towards nuclear energy throughout the world and especially in the United Kingdom,” said Prof. Ian Farnan, Lead for Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials of NANO Nuclear. “There has been a remarkable surge of enthusiasm in the industry, with both government and private sectors stepping forward to champion and support the advancement of nuclear energy technologies and solutions. Our participation in Innovation Zero will provide even greater momentum to this inspirational national project.”

The UK government has methodically begun implementing a broad strategy to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to meet net-zero deadlines. In 2021, the government announced up to £210 million for the Rolls-Royce small nuclear reactor (SMR) program to develop one of the world’s first SMRs. Subsequently in 2022, the UK government earmarked £1.7 billion for developing a large-scale nuclear project and, in 2023, announced a £120 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund to support further nuclear projects. The UK government has also announced initiatives such as Great British Nuclear, a sponsored competition to find the company most able to deliver cutting-edge technology by mid-2030s. NANO Nuclear is presently developing its own SMR designs.

“The excitement around nuclear energy's future and its tech advancements has been palpable,” said Prof. Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear. “Events like Innovation Zero provide the perfect opportunity to get a real sense of how far these big, game-changing ideas have come. The UK has long been a hub of innovation, particularly in the nuclear sector and it's a great honor to represent NANO Nuclear at a globally recognized event such as this.”

About Innovation Zero

From Government to business; from innovation clusters to finance associations, from scientists to nations, the impact of innovation requires leadership from industry to scale up the commercialization of new technology that needs to be deployed. Innovation Zero was launched in 2023 by Clean Tech Events. The event is chaired by the Rt. Hon Dr Liam Fox MP and partnered with the UK Government. It is the platform for action, positioned between the policy-focused COP events. By building and connecting a global network of innovators, funders, policymakers and non-state actors across disciplines, siloes and geographies we give a platform to leaders who inspire change​.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging microreactor technology company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company. NANO Nuclear is led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions utilizing proprietary novel reactor designs. NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear's microreactors.

