Ron Estep Appointed AVP, Contract Operations for Greater Hampton Roads Area

Manassas, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Didlake, a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities to employment and community engagement opportunities, announces the appointment of Ronald Estep as Assistant Vice President of Contract Operations, Greater Hampton Roads Area (GHRA), effective February 1. In this newly created position, Estep will oversee contract operations for Didlake's federal AbilityOne® Program contract sites in GHRA, as well as three Maryland Works state contracts in the Baltimore, Maryland area.



"Ron's expertise in government contracting, operations and project management will be beneficial to Didlake as well as to our current and future customers in GHRA and Maryland. By having an Executive Leadership Team member dedicated to GHRA and Maryland, we're poised to create more opportunities for people with disabilities in those areas," said Didlake CEO Elect Paul Gravley.



"Having Ron in this new position ties together how we're going to support future growth and operations in the region," added Mike Payne, Vice President of Contract Operations for Didlake.



Estep has served as the Director of Contract Operations for Didlake since 2014. In this role, he has managed $33 million in annual revenue and led a team of 13 Project Managers and Operations Managers who oversee more than 450 employees. His team performs custodial operations for more than 9 million sq. ft. of cleaning space, grounds maintenance/landscaping contracts spanning over 1,700 acres, and a vehicle processing center that receives over 3,500 vehicles per year. Estep also led contract start-ups for five military installations throughout GHRA.



Before joining Didlake, Estep worked as Regional Director for another nonprofit agency in the AbilityOne Program network, CW Resources of New Britain, Connecticut, and as a Project Manager for SourceAmerica, a central nonprofit agency that helps administer the AbilityOne Program.



"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Executive Leadership Team and to help lead the next chapter of Didlake with our new CEO. I look forward to continuing the expansion of our operations, especially in conjunction with our mission," Estep said.





About Didlake

Didlake is a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia. It was founded in 1965 to create opportunities for people with disabilities through services that connect them to employment and the community. Through its Day Support, Employment Services, and Workforce Support and Development programs, Didlake serves over 2,000 people with disabilities annually throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Didlake is licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia, accredited by CARF, is CIMS-GB-certified, and proudly serves the nation through the AbilityOne® Program.