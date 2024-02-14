Kyivstar and Come Back Alive Raise UAH180M to Demine Ukraine, Reaching Campaign Target





Amsterdam and Kyiv, 14 February 2024 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kyivstar announced today that together with partners, Kyivstar raised 180 million hryvnas, or 4.8 million USD, for Ukraine’s demining within the scope of their “We Live Here” project.

Kyivstar and charity foundation Come Back Alive initiated the fundraising campaign “We Live Here” in May 2023 with a goal to raise UAH175 million for demining equipment. Generous contributions from the Ukrainian and international businesses including from VEON and Kyivstar, and the continuous support of Kyivstar customers and employees as well as from prominent figures of art and culture have helped to surpass the initial goal.

“We are humbled to have contributed to the safety of Ukraine by supporting this demining initiative led by our partner Come Back Alive Foundation. The funds raised through this project help support 146 engineering and demining groups, providing them with the necessary specialist and protective equipment. I am sincerely grateful to everyone, especially to our customers, who have backed this initiative. Together, raised 180 million hryvnas, surpassing our ambitious goal of 175 million hryvnas, which will help make our lands a safer place to live in,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine is mined, making demining a nation-wide priority for the safety of Ukrainians, including for those who have returned after leaving due to security concerns. Since the start of the fundraising campaign, VEON and Kyivstar have donated UAH 61 million in direct charitable contributions; and facilitated the donation of UAH 30 million as customer and employee contributions. The final UAH1.5 million hryvnas were raised at a charity auction in the framework of “B2U: Business to Ukraine” - a Ukrainian and international business forum hosted by Kyivstar early February.

100% of funds raised go towards the purchase of equipment and transport for engineering and demining groups.

