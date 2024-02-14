Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Partners with AWINR Brands as Digital Marketing Platform Provider

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with AWINR Brands, an innovative platform transforming the valuation, purchasing, and selling of online businesses. This collaboration will leverage Mobiquity's new Conversion Platform , aimed at boosting both website traffic and sales conversion rates, and enhancing Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).



Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, stated, “We’re confident in the partnership's ability to drive higher volumes of contextually relevant website traffic. This, in turn, will empower site owners to better utilize their first-party, opt-in data with the help of the platform's unique AI engine, enhancing their ability to identify and retarget a significantly larger segment of previously anonymous visitors, thereby improving sales conversions.”

April Sands, Founder of AWINR Brands, added, “We believe this partnership has the ability to provide an enormous opportunity to the millions of small to medium-sized Shopify ecommerce sites, which will now have access to a comprehensive, easy-to-use digital marketing platform to effectively compete with larger enterprises.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the advertising and data technology sector. It boasts a vast audience database accessible to marketers and advertisers, thanks to its subsidiaries. Its platforms, Advangelists , Mobiquity Networks , AdHere and MobiExchange , offer cutting-edge programmatic advertising technologies and insights into consumer behavior, along with automated ad management and multi-channel delivery capabilities. For more details, visit the Mobiquity Technologies website.

About AWINR Brands

AWINR Brands is at the forefront of reinventing how online businesses engage in transactions. It focuses on delivering a market-leading, user-friendly platform that facilitates easy and secure buying and selling experiences for its global users, emphasizing simplicity, user-centric design, and security.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900