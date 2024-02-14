Kineta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that the Company will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investors conferences:

BIO CEO and Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Time: 9:45 A.M.– 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Format: Presentation and 1:1 meetings

Location: The New York Marriott Marquis, Uris room

10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)

Date: February 27-29, 2024

Format: 1:1 meetings

Location: New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge

Opal Group Family Office Winter Forum

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Time: 12:30 P.M.– 12:50 P.M. Eastern Time

Format: Presentation and 1:1 meetings

Location: etc.venues 360 Madison, New York, NY

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

