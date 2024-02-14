SFWJ DBA MedCana Announces a Major Multiyear Contract between Eko2o S.A.S., a Majority-Controlled Subsidiary of MedCana and Danziger Colombia

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN – SFWJ DBA MedCana announces that Eko2o S.A.S, a Majority Controlled subsidiary of MedCana/SWJ in Colombia and a leading provider of greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology, proudly announces a significant partnership with Danziger Colombia. This strategic agreement, expected to generate between $2.5 million and $3 million in revenue over the next three years, marks a pivotal moment for both organizations in their commitment to innovative agricultural practices.



Eko2o will be providing greenhouse infrastructure services, irrigation products and technology as well as other technologies related to Danziger’s flower operations in Colombia.

Juan Ricardo Velez, CEO of Eko2o S.A.S., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to embark on this initial phase with Danziger. This partnership not only represents a significant milestone for our company but also sets the stage for future expansion. We eagerly anticipate further growth with Danziger in the near future and are confident that this agreement will pave the way for more collaborations with other leading flower and cannabis producers globally and nationally."

Uri Goldstein, CEO of Danziger Colombia, added: "This partnership with Eko2o S.A.S. is a testament to our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices in our operations. We are confident that Eko2o's expertise in greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology will significantly contribute to our success and help us achieve our goals of producing high-quality products efficiently.”

About Danziger Colombia

Danziger Colombia, a subsidiary of the globally renowned Danziger Group, is dedicated to the cultivation and innovation of flowers and ornamental plants. With a focus on sustainability and excellence, Danziger Colombia employs advanced breeding techniques to produce varieties that thrive in diverse climates and meet the evolving needs of the global market.

About Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S.

Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S., a majority-controlled subsidiary of Software Effective Solutions Corp. dba MedCana (SFWJ), specializes in providing state-of-the-art greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology solutions. Led by CEO Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o is committed to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production in Colombia and beyond.

ABOUT SFWJ

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

For more information, please visit: www.MedCana.net

Or connect with us via:

MedCana | LinkedIn

Facebook/MedCanaBio

MedCana (@MedCanaBio)/ X (Twitter)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as believes, expects, potential, plans, suggests, may, should, could, intends, or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Juan Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com