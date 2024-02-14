Climate First Bank Enhances ATM Network through NCR Atleos Allpoint Network, and Adds Staff to Support National Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced it has selected NCR Atleos’ Allpoint Network, a surcharge-free cash access solution with more than 40,000 ATMs in the United States, to accommodate its growing customer base nationwide and conveniently provide sustainable banking options. Now with customers in 49 states, the bank has also onboarded five new team members to support its rapid growth.



By leveraging the Allpoint Network, Climate First Bank will greatly expand its ATM coverage for its account holders who are aligned with the bank’s overall mission of providing sustainable banking solutions for business and personal banking. The Allpoint Network allows cash deposits in more than 30 states and users can use the Allpoint mobile app to find the closest Allpoint ATM location to them. Adding Allpoint to Climate First Bank’s other networks, including Presto and Moneypass ATM systems, Climate First Bank account holders have access to over 60,000 ATMs nationwide.

“We are seeing an enthusiasm and drastic change in behavior from consumers across the United States to make more eco-friendly purchases and bank with organizations that align with their values,” said Climate First Bank CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe. “By leveraging the Allpoint Network, our account holders can utilize their Climate First Bank account anywhere, at any time. The increase in customers nationwide is a promising step toward our goal of bringing green banking options to everyone.”

To accommodate the growing number of Climate First Bank customers and to provide an elite level of service, the bank has hired five new employees. In the Winter Park, Florida, branch, Carissa Dudley has come on as the Assistant Branch Manager; Stephanie Martinez is a new Executive Assistant; and Karina Rosario is an Information Security Specialist. At the St. Petersburg, Florida, branch, Shannah Minkus is the new Commercial Lending Assistant. Jill Perciaccante is the new Universal Banker at the Mount Dora, Florida, branch.

“Our new team of professionals each come equipped with their own unique set of expertise and backgrounds to best serve Climate First Bank customers,” said Climate First Bank Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President, Chris Cucci. “Whether it be SBA or commercial loans, solar loans, or personal banking needs, these new additions are going to exceed the expectations of our customers and set them up for success while also making a greener impact on the local community.”

Climate First Bank awaits exiting its three-year De Novo period in June 2024.

For more information on Climate First Bank, please visit www.climatefirstbank.com .

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a Certified B Corp, values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.