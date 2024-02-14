Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Awarded Airport Business 2024 Projects of the Year - Sustainability

Springfield, IL, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield, IL – February 14, 2024 - In a monumental recognition of its innovative strides in sustainability and economic efficiency, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (KSPI), in collaboration with energy and sustainability leader Veregy, is honored to announce its selection as the Airport Business 2024 Projects of the Year – Sustainability. This prestigious accolade comes on the heels of the airport's completion of a transformative 2.88 MW solar initiative, further solidifying its nomination and award for the Airport Business 2024 Projects of the Year – Sustainability.

This groundbreaking solar project, encompassing six arrays across three strategic sites, represents a significant leap toward sustainable airport operations and financial stability. Completed in March 2023, it is distinguished as Illinois' largest airport-owned solar array dedicated to net metering, marking a new era of green innovation in aviation infrastructure.

A Testament to Visionary Leadership and Environmental Stewardship

The Airport Business 2024 Projects of the Year – Sustainability award is a testament to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's commitment to pioneering environmental practices and operational excellence. By dramatically reducing electricity costs for essential accounts by over 90% and establishing innovative net metering solutions, the airport has set a new standard for integrating sustainability into its core operations.

Innovative Solutions Driving Sustainable Success

The project's innovative approach, leveraging strategic solar installations and FAA permit conversions for net metering, underscores the airport's forward-thinking methodology. These efforts enhance revenue potential and contribute significantly to environmental conservation, aligning with the airport's comprehensive green initiatives.

Project Highlights:

A robust 2.88 MW Solar Array project featuring ground and roof-mounted installations.

A $6 million investment, supported by significant funding from the Illinois SREC program and third-party financing through Balance Solar.

Expected 20-year savings of $6.7 million, with a 30-year projection of revenue and savings of

$14.1 million.

An impactful reduction in carbon footprint, equivalent to significant environmental savings annually.

The selection of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport as the Airport Business 2024 Projects of the Year – Sustainability underscores its exceptional achievements in sustainability and financial management. This solar project demonstrates the airport's innovative approach to environmental stewardship and inspires airports globally, aiming to harmonize operational success with sustainability.

Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability.

Springfield Airport

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport was named the 2020 Primary Airport of the Year by the Illinois Department of Transportation. In 2021 IDOT released an Economic Impact study indicating Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport generates $370.8 million in total economic output annually for the local economy, impacting 2,630 jobs. The airport is home to many major tenants that include the Illinois Air National Guard’s 183rd Wing, StandardAero MRO, IDOT’s Division of Aeronautics, Lincoln Land Community College’s LRS Aviation Maintenance Training Center, Illinois Army National Guard and Stellar Aviation. The airport’s main passenger terminal is also home to the Passenger Service Center and Sky Club, a membership-based club offering added benefits for frequent travelers. Commercial passenger air service offerings feature daily service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on American Airlines, flights to Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Florida on Allegiant, and flights to Tampa and Orlando, Florida on Breeze Airways. More information can be found at www.FlySPI.com or by calling the Passenger Service Center at 217-788-9200.

