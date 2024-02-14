Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Finalizes the Development of a New Research Protocol for Lophophora Williamsii (Peyote)

NAPANEE, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is thrilled to provide further insights into the accomplishments of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., and proudly announces the finalization of a pioneering research protocol, aimed at identifying the optimal soil conditions for fostering the growth of Lophophora williamsii seedlings.



This innovative research initiative underscores Lophos' commitment to advancing the cultivation practices of Lophophora williamsii, commonly known as peyote, and aims to optimize growth during the critical seedling stage.

By delving into the intricate nuances of soil composition, nutrient balance, and environmental factors, Lophos seeks to enhance the efficiency of peyote cultivation at its Napanee facility and contribute to the sustainable development of this culturally significant plant.

Key Objectives of the Research Protocol:

Soil Composition Analysis: Thoroughly examine soil compositions to develop the best blend for strong seedling growth.





Nutrient Balance: Study essential soil nutrients to create a balanced, nourishing environment for peyote seedlings.





Environmental Factors: Stabilize the impact of light, temperature, and humidity on seedling growth and development.





Achievements in Peyote Cultivation Efficiency

Impressively, Lophos has made significant strides in refining cultivation timelines, effectively identifying the environmental conditions needed to reduce the peyote maturation period from up to 13 years to just 3 - 4 years. This milestone highlights the transformative potential of the new research protocol, providing a solid foundation for advancing peyote cultivation practices further.

CEO’s Vision

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., expressed enthusiasm about the research protocol, stating, "Our commitment to advancing the understanding of peyote cultivation goes beyond business—it's a dedication to ethical practices and the preservation of this culturally significant plant. This research will not only benefit our operations but contribute to the broader scientific knowledge in this field."

For further details, please visit our website at https://lophos.com and connect with us on Twitter (@lophospharma) and LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

About Lophos

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of our operations.

For further inquiries:

