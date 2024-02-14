Electude North America is pleased to announce its partnership with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group (AVTG)

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by Dave Macholz (https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-macholz-630b5b62/), AVTG is joining forces with Electude to provide training for Electude’s new Connect line of training aids. In addition, AVTG will offer train-the-trainer for educators planning on adding or expanding their instruction regarding hybrid and electric vehicles.



Darrell Christopher, Electude Director of Sales, North America, said, “Instructors have to justify their spending and return-on-investment for purchase of things like training aids. We believe just making and selling these devices is simply not enough, and that many customers will benefit from online or in-person training solutions designed to ensure they get the most from the devices and e-learning we provide.”

Dave Macholz, founder and CEO of AVTG said, “Electude already sets itself apart from other providers of training aids by integrating courseware with every device that teaches the student how to use the device and provides hands-on activities for using the device, which are also tracked and auto-graded to save the teacher time. My team at AVTG will work with schools adopting these products and ensure that they are set up, working properly and that teachers have strategies in-place for their use as part of their automotive curriculum before they start teaching with them.”

Macholz also said, “It is apparent that electric and hybrid vehicle is a ‘hot topic’ in automotive education. It is also a fact that many educators do not feel ready to teach the topic due to lack of their own hands-on experience, lack of proper equipment and vehicles for their shops and uncertainty about curriculum and learning materials. We at AVTG, especially via our partnership with Electude, will work hard to address these topics, including strategies for gaining access to funding to purchase what is needed to create a great student experience.”

Electude and AVTG will be at the Vision Hi Tech Training and Expo February 29 to March 3 (https://visionkc.com/) to introduce Connect goods and services, and will also hold a joint webinar with a focus on accessing grants for purchase of EV training equipment on February 21 at 4:00 pm Eastern time (https://electude.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6KnBIyKER2CQZIXf8sMJAw#/registration).

To learn more about the cost, availability and courses offered by AVTG, contact AVTG at: info@avtg.org.

About Electude: Electude has been a global innovation leader in automotive technology education for over 30 years. Electude is in use today globally by over 900,000 students and over 50,000 instructors in 70 nations, translated into 35 languages. Using an integrative, highly interactive gamified learning method, Electude has revolutionized the automotive education industry by empowering vocational students to learn effectively and give instructors custom time-saving tools. Electude North America provides a localized version of Electude to customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Visit www.electude.com for more information.

About AVTG: AVTG was founded to address the emerging national skills gap presented by the advancements in vehicle technology. AVTG provides training, consulting, and services for the advanced transportation workforce which includes training opportunities for educators, technicians, first responders and related service personnel. Visit www.avtg.org for more information.