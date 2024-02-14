Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Size to Worth $2.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Calcium Aluminate Cement Market by Product Type (CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, CAC 70, CAC 80, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Refractory, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global Calcium Aluminate Cement market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global calcium aluminate cement market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the metallurgical industry and water treatment sector. However, the availability of substitutes hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, the adoption of green building practices offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Calcium Aluminate Cement market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.2 billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product Type, End-Use Industry, And Region Drivers Expanding Water Treatment Sector



The Surge In Construction And Infrastructure Development Projects Globally Opportunities Adoption Of Green Building Practices Restraints Higher Cost Compared To Traditional Portland Cement

The CAC 50 is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the other segments including CAC 90, Low-Cement CAC, and Insulating CAC held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global calcium aluminate cement market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that CAC 90, or calcium aluminate cement with 90% alumina content, finds application in various high-performance construction materials. Its usage is prevalent in refractory and specialty concrete formulations due to its rapid setting and high-temperature resistance properties. CAC 90 enhances the strength and durability of concrete, making it suitable for applications in industries such as metallurgy, petrochemicals, and waste incineration. Its ability to withstand extreme conditions, including acidic environments, makes it valuable in construction projects where conventional Portland cement may not suffice. The unique properties of CAC 90 make it a crucial component in formulating advanced, resilient building materials.

However, the CAC 50 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that CAC 50, or calcium aluminate cement with a 50% alumina content, finds application in refractory and construction materials. Its high alumina concentration enhances resistance to high temperatures, making it suitable for refractory linings in kilns, furnaces, and industrial applications. The rapid setting and high early strength properties make it valuable in construction projects requiring quick turnaround times. Additionally, CAC 50 is utilized in specialized concrete formulations for its improved durability and resistance to acidic environments. Its versatility in harsh conditions makes it a preferred choice in various industrial settings where resilience to extreme temperatures and aggressive chemical environments is crucial.

The construction segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the refractory segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global calcium aluminate cement market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance in 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that calcium aluminate cement (CAC) is crucial in the refractory industry for its high-temperature resistance and rapid setting properties. Composed mainly of calcium aluminates, it forms durable bonds at elevated temperatures, making it ideal for manufacturing refractory materials like bricks and castable used in furnaces, kilns, and other high-temperature industrial processes. CAC ensures excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal shock resistance, enhancing the performance and longevity of refractory linings. Its versatility and ability to withstand extreme conditions make calcium aluminate cement a cornerstone in creating robust refractory solutions for industries such as steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

However, the construction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that calcium aluminate cement (CAC) is a specialized binder in the construction industry, valued for its rapid setting and high-temperature resistance. It finds applications in refractory concrete, where durability under extreme conditions is crucial, such as in kiln linings, foundry molds, and high-temperature industrial settings. CAC also serves as a key component in fast-setting concrete formulations, facilitating quick construction projects and repairs. Its ability to resist acidic environments makes it suitable for sewer infrastructure. However, its high cost and susceptibility to sulfate attack limit its widespread use, making it a niche solution for specific construction challenges requiring rapid strength development and durability.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global calcium aluminate cement market revenue and is expected to rule the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The Asia-Pacific calcium aluminate cement market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing construction activities in the region. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a surge in industrial projects are boosting demand for calcium aluminate cement. Key countries such as China and India are major contributors to market expansion, supported by a growing emphasis on high-performance construction materials. The cement's ability to provide rapid strength development and resistance to harsh environmental conditions further enhances its popularity. With a focus on sustainable and durable construction solutions, the Asia-Pacific calcium aluminate cement market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

Players: -

CALUCEM

ALMATIS

CUMI

RWC

ZHENGZHOU DENGFENG SMELTING MATERIALS CO., LTD

CEMENTOS MOLINS, S.A.

DENKA COMPANY LIMITED

HENAN SUNTEK INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

ABC SUPPLY CO., INC.

UNION CEMENT COMPANY

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global calcium aluminate cement market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

