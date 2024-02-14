Global Automotive Sustainability Practices Benchmarking Report 2023: Focus on 9 OEMs and their Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking the Sustainability Practices of 9 Global Automotive OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study evaluates sustainable practices across the value chain of nine automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), shedding light on their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The report illustrates how each OEM strategically incorporates sustainability principles into key value chain stages, namely sourcing, manufacturing, design, materials, and end-of-life processes. Emphasizing sustainable sourcing, the study delves into the areas where automotive OEMs prioritize ethical standards to fortify resilience in their supply chains.

The research investigates green manufacturing practices the OEMs adopt, such as the utilization of renewable energy and the transformation of existing factories into eco-friendly facilities. The study underscores the delicate balance these companies strike between environmental consciousness and manufacturing efficiency, navigating short-term costs and long-term impact considerations.

Notably, the report highlights the implementation complexities associated with these green initiatives and showcases innovative sustainable material choices that align with circular economy principles and contribute to the OEMs' long-term sustainability objectives.

In the realm of end-of-life practices, the report benchmarks how these nine OEMs manage vehicle disposal, remanufacturing, and reuse activities. It draws attention to the innovative practices employed, including parts remanufacturing and diverse recycling methods. The document also spotlights recent achievements in end-of-life activities, offering insights into the OEMs' strides toward sustainable and responsible disposal practices.

Overall, this comprehensive study serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders in the automotive industry, providing an understanding of the intricate interplay between sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency in the global automotive OEM landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Practices in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Takeaways

Growth Environment

Automotive Brands and Their Sustainability Road Maps

Sustainability across Material Sourcing and Supply Chain Management OEM Benchmarking

Sustainability across Design and Manufacturing Benchmarking

Sustainability across Recycle, Reuse, & Remanufacturing (3R) and End-of-life Areas Benchmarking

Automotive Sustainability Practices Segmentation

Sustainable Materials Sourcing

Sustainable Sourcing Overview

Sustainable Raw Materials Sourcing Benchmarking

Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Sourcing

Sustainable Material Sourcing: Takeaways

Sustainable Supply Chain

Sustainable Supply Chain Overview

Sustainable Supply Chain Benchmarking

Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Supply Chain

Sustainable Supply Chain: Takeaways

Sustainable Materials Usage

Sustainable Materials

Sustainable Materials Innovation Benchmarking

Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Materials Usage

Sustainable Materials Usage: Takeaways

Sustainable Design & Manufacturing

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing

Global Renewable Energy Usage for Production Benchmarking

Global Perspective of Green Factories Initiatives

Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Design and Manufacturing

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing Usage: Takeaways

3R & End-of-Life Extension Activities

3R and End-of-Life Extension Activities

Recycling Activities Benchmarking

Reuse/Remanufacturing Activities Benchmarking

Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: 3R and End-of-life Extension Activities

3R and End-of-life Extension Activities Usage: Takeaways

Regional PESTLE Analysis Towards Sustainability

Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: North America

Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: Europe

Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: Japan and South Korea

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy and End-of-Life Strategies

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Sustainable Operations

