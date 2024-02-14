Aircraft Recycling Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $6.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global aircraft recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the narrow-body aircraft and wide-body aircraft markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of retired aircraft, rise in development of new recycling methods, and growing environmental concerns.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aircraft recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Aircraft Recycling Market Insights

Engine is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding fleet expansion strategies of different airlines and aircraft operators.

Within this market, narrow-body aircraft will remain the larger segment due its increasing adoption by various airlines as they can carry more passengers at a lower cost.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing favorable laws pertaining to the recycling of aircraft and pre-existing infrastructures that handle the disassembly and recycling of aircraft.

Features of the Global Aircraft Recycling Market

Market Size Estimates: Aircraft recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Aircraft recycling market size by component, material, aircraft, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Aircraft recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different components, materials, aircrafts, and regions for the aircraft recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the aircraft recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Aircraft Recycling Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Aircraft Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Component

3.3.1: Engines

3.3.2: Landing Gear

3.3.3: Avionics

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Material

3.4.1: Aluminum

3.4.2: Other Metals

3.4.3: Alloys

3.5: Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft

3.5.1: Narrow-Body Aircrafts

3.5.2: Wide-Body Aircrafts



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Region

4.2: North American Aircraft Recycling Market

4.2.2: North American Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft: Narrow-Body Aircraft and Wide-Body Aircraft

4.3: European Aircraft Recycling Market

4.3.1: European Aircraft Recycling Market by Component: Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics, and Others

4.3.2: European Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft: Narrow-Body Aircraft and Wide-Body Aircraft

4.4: APAC Aircraft Recycling Market

4.4.1: APAC Aircraft Recycling Market by Component: Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft: Narrow-Body Aircraft and Wide-Body Aircraft

4.5: ROW Aircraft Recycling Market

4.5.1: ROW Aircraft Recycling Market by Component: Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft: Narrow-Body Aircraft and Wide-Body Aircraft



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Material

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Aircraft

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Recycling Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aircraft Recycling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aircraft Recycling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Aircraft Recycling Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions

7.2: Aircraft Part Out

7.3: Air Salvage

7.4: Apple Aviation

7.5: Tarmac Aerosave

7.6: Total Technic

7.7: Vallair

7.8: ADI

7.9: ARC Aerospace Industries

7.10: ComAv Technical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvj1ux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.