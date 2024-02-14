INVNT™ Further Expands Service Offerings in Event Management Sector, Reinforcing Industry Leadership

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT™, the global leader in live brand storytelling, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its service offerings within the event management sector. This strategic enhancement includes a comprehensive suite of services encompassing logistics, operations planning, and project management, aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences for both physical and virtual audiences worldwide.

Petrina Rosholt, CMP (Certified Meeting Professional), who has been with INVNT for 10 years, was promoted to Vice President of Account Services and Event Management. Rosholt’s dynamic 30-year career, marked by her expertise in account services, production, experiential event design, meeting management, and incentives, has been instrumental in elevating INVNT’s position as a trusted partner for C-suite level personnel and stakeholders across a myriad of Fortune 500 clients, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Zillow, and VMware.

“At INVNT, we have always been at the forefront of offering comprehensive event management services, seamlessly integrating logistics, planning, and project management to create engaging storytelling experiences. As the world increasingly seeks larger scale, immersive events, we are doubling down on our commitment to this core offering, ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in delivering experiences that captivate, engage, and deliver,” said Kristina McCoobery, INVNT CEO and INVNT GROUP, COO.

Founded by Scott Cullather (President & CEO, INVNT GROUP and CEO, INVNT.ATOM) and Kristina McCoobery - INVNT has revolutionized live brand storytelling. By producing engaging live experiences that captivate and unite audiences across the globe, INVNT has supported the strategic goals of clients such as General Motors, COP28, Samsung, Merck, PepsiCo, and more. This expansion in service offerings reaffirms INVNT’s ‘Challenge Everything’ ethos, ensuring that every client's story reaches every audience that matters, at every experience.

As part of INVNT GROUP™, THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT’s geographical footprint spans New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore.

“I’m excited to expand upon our services and expertise in event and meeting management and continue to offer turnkey and integrated solutions for our clients to meet their objectives and goals. As a strategic partner, our teams are able to create a holistic approach to logistics, production, and creative point of view which results in the best experience for their stakeholders and attendees,” said Petrina Rosholt (CMP), Vice President of Account Services and Event Management.

The recent expansion of event management services further positions INVNT to meet the growing demands of a dynamic global market, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer service, and partnership.

ABOUT INVNT™

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's ‘Challenge Everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, AWS, Microsoft, Merck, PepsiCo., and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ is a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere, with offices in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP]™ was established as a growing evolution of the live global brand storytelling agency INVNT™, with a vision to provide engaging, well-articulated, impactful brand stories across all platforms. The GROUP consists of: modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero™; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ™; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM™; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram™; ITP Live (Any Venue Video, Thunder Audio, In Sync), portfolio of full-service production for live entertainment; and the original live global brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

