Komprise Doubles Subscriptions Again in 2023 As Enterprises Seek to Leverage Unstructured Data for AI

Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced a doubling of new subscriptions again in 2023. This growth comes at a time when organizations are facing enormous pressure to manage and optimize data growth and IT spending in challenging economic times. Organizations are not just focusing on cost efficiency but also seeking insights into unstructured data to feed and govern AI workflows in the wake of burgeoning interest in Generative AI. Komprise Intelligent Data Management analyzes, mobilizes and manages unstructured data workflows that sit at the nexus of these trends.



“Komprise is on a mission to change the way the world manages unstructured data, which is growing exponentially in the enterprise,” said Kumar Goswami, Komprise cofounder and CEO. “In the AI era, customers want to turn data volumes into data value and Komprise Intelligent Data Management leverages AI to look inside files and provide another level of insight and value. I’m excited about our momentum and look forward to driving even greater customer success this year.”

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools. www.komprise.com.

