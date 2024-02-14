Protect your tech! Open enrollment for Verizon’s device protection options starts now

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a limited time, now through April 13, eligible Verizon customers can enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect or any other device protection option . Verizon Mobile Protect covers eligible devices for loss, theft, damage (including liquid) and post-warranty malfunctions.



Verizon Mobile Protect eligible customers will have access to an unlimited number of claims 1 and a $99 damage replacement deductible2. For no additional cost, customers will also have access to unlimited cracked screen repairs3 and benefits such as same-day device delivery and setup4.

Why it matters: Almost 1 in 6 customers had their phones lost, damaged or stolen in 20235. Verizon Mobile Protect keeps customers covered — not just for theft and accidental damage but also for online threats with the included digital security and privacy tools, along with access to tech experts with 24/7 Tech Coach.

Who it’s for: Eligible customers with 1 to 20 lines on their accounts can enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect or Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device to keep their devices protected against loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions. To enroll, devices must be fully functional, without damage (including no cracked screens) and free of defects.

How to sign up: Customers can check their eligibility and enroll between February 14 and April 13 from their online account, the MyVerizon app or by visiting a local Verizon store .

1For VMP MD accounts with 4 to 20 lines with eligible devices, customers can file unlimited claims per registered line. VMP MD accounts with 4 to 20 lines with eligible devices can enroll in Additional Coverage for $11.40 per additional registration (for FL customers $8/additional registration) (up to 3 registrations max).

2The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.

3Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.

4All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Mobile Secure) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same-day delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished.

5Source: Asurion Quant. Research 2023

