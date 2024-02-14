United States Landscaping Products Market Insights Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key Vendors - Central Garden & Pet, CRH, Quikrete, ScottsMiracle-Gro, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and The Home Depot

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Landscaping Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US landscaping products market was valued at $68.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $87.06 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the landscaping products market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of landscaping products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of US landscaping products, including the US landscaping products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.





The landscaping products market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of DIY landscaping and decorative landscaping products, rising awareness about the benefits of landscaping, rising trend of creating outdoor living spaces, increasing adoption of intelligent landscaping products, rising interest in recreational activities, rise in home improvement projects, and growing hospitality industry.

The popularity of DIY kits is rising in the US market due to the rising benefits of outdoor time spending and increasing interest in leisure activities. The demand for planting materials such as trees, shrubs, flowers, grass, etc., is gaining traction in the US landscaping products market. The demand for decorative and attractive lighting is growing significantly in the US landscaping products market. In the coming years, the need for this will increase steadily.

Central Garden & Pet, CRH plc, Quikrete Holdings, Inc., ScottsMiracle-Gro, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and The Home Depot are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as Belgard, Lowe's, Pavestone, SynLawn, Techo-Bloc, The Andersons, The Toro Company, Trex, Tuff Shed, Unilock, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

The colorful and stylish stones and pavers are rising across the US market. The consumer preference for decorative edging is growing significantly. There is a significant demand for high-quality turf from golf courses in the US market. The need to develop and maintain sports complexes requires many landscaping products. Due to the advanced technology, the consumer preference for intelligent landscaping products is rising in the US market.

The study also considers a detailed scenario of the present landscaping products market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $87.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States

