Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to the holders of record on March 13, 2024.

