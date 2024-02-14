Global Industrial Starch Market to Surpass 75.44 Billion by 2030 Driven by Surging Demand for Versatile Product

Westford USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global industrial starch market is experiencing robust growth, primarily propelled by the expanding food and beverage industry on a global scale. As the consumption of frozen, packaged, and convenience food products continues to surge, the demand for industrial starch follows suit. Industrial starch is vital in enhancing the quality and consistency of various food and beverage products, serving as a versatile ingredient with multiple functions.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Industrial Starch Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 86

Figures – 76

The surge in demand for modified starches parallels the rapid growth of the food industry, where these versatile ingredients play a crucial role. Modified starches offer many functional benefits to various food products, including baked goods, snacks, beverages, and nutritional foods in the global industrial starch market.

Prominent Players in Global Industrial Starch Market

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Roquette Frères

Grain Processing Corporation

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Avebe

Südzucker AG

National Starch LLC

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

China Essence Group Ltd.

Manildra Group

AVEBE U.A.

SPAC Starch Products

Roquette America, Inc.

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/industrial-starch-market

Modified Starch Segment to Dominate Market due to Heightened Stability

Modified starch reigns supreme in the global industrial starch market, emerging as a dominant and versatile segment. This category encompasses starches that have undergone deliberate physical or chemical alterations to optimize their functional attributes for particular applications. The appeal of modified starch lies in its diverse advantages, which include heightened stability, improved viscosity, superior heat resistance, augmented binding capacity, and enhanced texture.

North America is the dominant force in the global industrial starch market, with the United States playing a central role in this leadership. The region's supremacy is supported by its abundant availability of raw materials, with corn, in particular, serving as a primary source for starch production.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/industrial-starch-market

Native Starch Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Shifting Consumer Preferences

Native starch segment is witnessing remarkable expansion and is on track to become the most rapidly growing sector within the global industrial starch market. Native starch is gaining substantial traction in its unmodified state derived directly from natural sources. This surge in demand is primarily propelled by shifting consumer preferences towards natural and clean-label ingredients.

Asia-Pacific is undergoing rapid expansion in the global industrial starch market, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing region in the industry. This growth surge is notably attributed to the flourishing economies of countries such as India and China, which are witnessing remarkable growth in their food and beverage sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global industrial starch market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/industrial-starch-market

Key Developments in Global Industrial Starch Market

Cargill made an exciting announcement in 2023, revealing a strategic partnership with BASF, a prominent global chemical company. The collaboration is geared towards developing high-performance, bio-based plastics utilizing renewable feedstocks that include materials derived from starch. This joint effort represents a noteworthy step in the quest for eco-friendly and renewable alternatives within the plastics industry.

In 2023, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) made a significant acquisition by securing a controlling stake in Harvest Innovations, a leading manufacturer specializing in organic and gluten-free ingredients. This strategic investment significantly broadened ADM's product portfolio, particularly in specialty starches and proteins.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Industrial Starch Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market

Global Palm Oil Market

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market

Global Fast Food Market

Global Rtd Protein Beverages Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com