14th February 2024
Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023
Highlights during the second half year of 2023
- 1.5 mDKK EBITDA improvement from 2022 to 2023 – due to better efficiency
- Revenue steady despite challenging situation in Danish and Norwegian markets
- Bitumen IPR rights generate better market position for Photocat
- Integration of product CMA into product portfolio completed
- Reduction of cost led to better administrative balance
- The company issues its guidance for 2024 with a turnover of 17,5-19,0 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0,5-1,5 mDKK
|Amounts in DKK '000s
|H2 2023
|H2 2022
|FY 2023
|FY 2022
|2023-07-01
|2022-07-01
|2023-01-01
|2022-01-01
|2023-12-31
|2022-12-31
|2023-12-31
|2022-12-31
|Revenue
|6.373
|8.577
|15.041
|14.839
|Gross profit
|2.998
|3.766
|6.726
|4.458
|EBITDA
|-157
|648
|651
|-911
|P/L before tax
|-1.476
|-610
|-2.024
|-3.424
|Net profit
|-1.269
|-354
|-1.617
|-2.986
|Assets
|23.648
|23.445
|23.648
|22.613
|Equity
|12.548
|14.998
|12.548
|14.165
|Debt
|11.100
|8.447
|11.100
|8.447
|Cash at Hand
|230
|90
|230
|90
The financial report can be downloaded through the companys website
Announcements | PHOTOCAT A/S
For more information, contact:
Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S
Phone: +45 2210 2523
e-mail: michael@photocat.net
Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:30 on February 14th 2024.
About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).
Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.
Photocat Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.
Phone: +46 8 5277 5045 Address: Box 55691, 102 15 Stockholm Org.nr: 556585-1267 Web: www.mangold.se
Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net
Attachments