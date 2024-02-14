Automotive Air Filter Market is Expected to Attain USD 6 billion by 2031, with a 2.3% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The automotive air filter market was valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 2.3% is projected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 6.0 billion by 2031. Technology, materials, and design developments are increasing the market for filters. Manufacturers are spending money on research and development to provide air filters with better airflow, increased longevity, and increased filtration effectiveness.

Technological innovations include incorporating intelligent sensors to monitor filter quality in real-time and utilizing eco-friendly materials to aid in market development. Innovation in air filter solutions is driven by consumers' preference for environmentally sustainable products in addition to providing greater performance. This is especially evident in the automotive sector.

The growing emphasis will impact the market for automobile air filters on electric cars (EVs). Advanced cabin air filters will be required to maintain high air quality inside electric vehicles, even though EVs typically require less air filtration than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. More robust and effective air filters should be developed due to ongoing materials science and nanotechnology developments. Improved filtration efficiency can improve protection against pollutants and particulate matter through nano-fiber materials and enhanced coatings.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on filter type, engine air filters will likely drive overall demand for automotive air filters.

Paper air filters will likely drive demand for automotive air filters in the next few years.

Passenger vehicles are expected to drive demand for automotive air filters in the market.

A significant portion of the global market share was held by Asia Pacific in 2022.

In North America and Europe, auto production is expected to increase steadily during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Growth Drivers

Public awareness of the negative health effects of air pollution drives demand for cleaner car air. Governments across the globe are implementing stricter emission laws, compelling automakers to employ cutting-edge air filtration systems to abide by the rules.

Growing consumer demand for effective automobile air filters that can efficiently absorb pollutants and particle matter has resulted from the increased emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Increased car sales and production significantly drive the market for air filters. The need for cars is increasing along with the world's population. As the number of cars on the road rises, so does the need for efficient air filtering systems to maintain engine longevity and performance at peak levels. Therefore, Air filter demand is increasing for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket suppliers, encouraging industry expansion.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Regional Landscape

Automobile air filters are expected to be in high demand in the Asia Pacific. Growing urbanization and economic growth in nations such as China and India have resulted in a substantial increase in automobiles on the road.

The demand for cars is rising in the area as more people earn more money, which is directly driving the expansion of the automotive air filter market. Air filtration systems are increasingly needed in crowded urban areas to maintain vehicle performance in these countries with a growing middle class and urbanization.

In the Asia-Pacific, strict government laws and pollution standards are major factors influencing the uptake of cutting-edge car air filters. The governments of nations like China and India are aggressively implementing policies to reduce vehicle emissions and fight air pollution.

Automakers are forced to implement cutting-edge air filtration systems to comply with these legal standards. Regulatory frameworks promote innovation and the use of high-performance air filters in the region, contributing to the market's growth.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Key Players

Global automotive air filter manufacturers invest significantly in developing filtration systems and clean air solutions to enhance travel comfort and functionality.

Enhancing designs and materials to meet increasing demand is a key growth strategy for leading companies in the green transportation sector. These companies are also developing smart air filter technology to increase the number of clients they serve.

Key Players Operating in the Automotive Air Filter Market

Sogefi S.p.A

MAHLE GmbH

Mann+Hummel

A.L Filter

Donaldson Company, Inc.

North American Filter Corporation

Fildex Filters Canada

K&N Engineering

Filtrak Brandt GmbH

Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ALCO Filters Ltd.

Siam Filter Products Ltd

HANNIFIN CORP

Cummins

UFI Filters

Nevsky Filter

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Key Developments

In November 2023 , The Mann+Hummel Group acquired the M-Filter Group, an industry leader in Northern European and Eastern European filter production.

, The Mann+Hummel Group acquired the M-Filter Group, an industry leader in Northern European and Eastern European filter production. In January 2024, MAHLE Aftermarket will exhibit its entire automotive suite at the ACMA Automechanika in New Delhi. In addition to engine parts and filters, the exhibit includes car care products, electric mobility products, and thermal management products.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Segmentation

By Filter Type

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

By Material Type

Paper Air Filter

Cotton Gauze Air Filter

Foam Air Filter

Others (Stainless Steel Mesh, etc.)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By End Use

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

