Global Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market Report 2023-2028: Regional Growth Insights for Carbon Fiber Rebars, Fabrics, and Plates

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market by Product Type (Rebar, Fabric, Plate), Application (Residential & Commercial Building, Infrastructure, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fiber construction repair market is projected to grow from USD 119 million in 2023 to USD 192 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers High Demand for Superior-Performance Materials High Growth of Construction Sector

Restraints Lack of Experienced Professionals in Emerging Markets High Cost of Carbon Fiber

Opportunities Development of Low-Cost Carbon Fibers Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

Challenges Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes and Lower Acceptance of Construction Composites



In terms of value, carbon fiber plates accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon fiber construction repair market

Carbon fiber composite plates have advantages over other conventional materials in terms of their low weight, corrosion resistance, and high tensile strength. Carbon plates are unidirectional strips of carbon fiber specifically pultruded and designed with a high-volume fraction of the fiber, which gives them high strength. Carbon plates are widely used in the repairing of industrial structures, commercial structures, bridges, and others. These plates also help to increase the strength of beams, walls, slabs, pipes, and pier caps during the repairing process.

During the forecast period, the carbon fiber construction repair market in North America region is projected to register the second highest market share

North America is one of the major markets for carbon fiber construction repair in the world. The market in this region is dominated by the US and Canada. The major players in carbon fiber construction repair in North America give each other tough competition and constantly innovate and develop new technology to produce high quality, high strength, and lightweight construction composites. These players adopt various growth strategies like expansions and new contracts & agreements to increase their market share and cater to the increasing demand. The usage of carbon fiber construction repair composites is high in the North American region as government agencies have identified the advantage of carbon fiber construction composites over traditional alternatives like steel rebars or mesh or plates.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Construction Repair Market by Product Type (Rebar, Fabric, Plate, and Others), Application (Residential and commercial Building, Infrastructure, Industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the carbon fiber construction repair market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the carbon fiber construction repair market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the carbon fiber construction repair market ecosystem.

The prominent players profiled include SIKA AG (Switzerland), Mapei SpA (Italy), Fosroc Inc. (UAE), Master Builders Solutions (Germany), Critica Infrastructure (US), AB-SCHOMBURG Yapi Kimyasallari A.S. (Turkey), Dowaksa (UAE), Dextra Group (Thailand), Rhino Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Products (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (US), Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sireg Geotech S.r.l. (Italy), and Chomarat Group (US), among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $119 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $192 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

