Follow The Awe-Inspiring Journey Of One Woman’s Fortitude To Take Back Her Town

“The Hammer can build, but the Hammer can also take down. Christ was a carpenter who built lives, relationships and communities but also took down spiritual wickedness in high places,” alludes Johnson.

Take a candid look at a dynamic faith-walking Woman of God who eagerly shares her testimony on how God used her in building lives & her family despite the many challenges she faced through being blackballed, harassed, bullied & targeted. In this unique, no-holds-barred narrative, Connie shares her trials, agonies, victories, and defeats while breaking generational curses, revamping history and placing the seed of history-making in each reader’s heart.

“[I want to get across to readers] a different way [of thinking] to take back our community and how to crack the system which has us under control.”

Fans of Freedom Writers, Get Out, and When They See Us will resonate with the book’s overarching themes of gentrification, politics, legislation, corrupt systems, legislation, spirituality and religion.

About the Author:

Connie Johnson is a shining example of the resilience and power of the human spirit. Born in Bridgeport, Connie graduated from Warren Harding High School before furthering her education at Dorsey Business College in Michigan. She navigated her way through the business world as well as school of Cosmetology for several years while married and raising a family. In 1999, Connie finally answered her calling from Christ and through a twist of faith— led her back home to face the same negative environment her mother originally protected her family from— through childhood experiences, passion, grief & belief, the purpose in her life had been revealed. God gave her the Holy Spirit with boldness and as a result, successfully mending relationships in a small town in Stratford, CT, but eventually had to encounter intense corruption in her hometown Bridgeport, CT that almost took her life.

