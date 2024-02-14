Global Smart Mattress Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 from $1.5 Billion in 2022 - Mattresses Embedded With Sensors & AI Takes the Market by Storm

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Mattress - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Mattress Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Mattress estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$917.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Memory Foam segment is estimated at 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The increasing awareness regarding the significance of sleep quality for overall health serves as a catalyst for the expansion of the smart mattress market. As consumers prioritize better sleep experiences, the demand for innovative bedding solutions equipped with advanced technology continues to rise. In this competitive landscape, key players vie for market share, with each striving to offer unique features and functionalities in their smart mattresses.

The report delves into the global market share of smart mattresses among competitors in 2023, providing insights into the competitive dynamics shaping the industry. Additionally, it evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them based on their strength, activity level, niche focus, or trivial presence in the market. Furthermore, the report offers an overview of smart mattresses, detailing their features and functions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $796.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Smart Mattress market in the U.S. is estimated at US$796.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$183.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Sleep Disorders to Push Growth in the Market

Rising Incidence of Back Pain Drives Consumer Focus on Smart Mattresses

Strong Demand for Hospitals Beds & Rising Awareness About the Benefits Smart Mattresses in Improving Patient Care to Spur Growth

Demand for Hospital Beds Opens a Parallel Growth Opportunity for Mattresses Especially Smart Mattresses: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Incidence of Sleep Apnea Drives Demand for Smart Mattresses. Here's Why

Growing Focus on Sustainability Drives Innovations in Eco-Friendly & Smart Mattress Fabrics

Global Movement Towards Sustainability Makes Strong Progress as Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Securing a Safer Future for the World

IoT Based Mattresses Hit the Spotlight

Smart Mattresses Embedded With Sensors & AI Takes the Market by Storm

A Review of Smart Mattress Innovations Geared Towards Improving the Quality of Sleep

Mattresses With Smart Phase Change Materials Rise in Popularity

