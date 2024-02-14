The Necessity of PSYCH-K® and Understanding Subconscious Mind: Mary Greene Mazur’s Journey to Enlightenment

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where people are becoming more open-minded to mental health awareness and nurturing the spiritual part of humanity, new ways of discovering happiness and freedom are being unearthed. Mary Greene Mazur, a Certified PSYCH-K® Instructor, and the Executive Director of Ignite and Heal Ministries SSM, has been helping individuals improve their lives since 2010. With the use of PSYCH-K®, Mary enables people to birth their true essence, unlocking their inner power and wisdom. She does so by inspiring the surfacing of self-enhancing beliefs that propel lives toward a positive and purposeful direction.

PSYCH-K® is a simple and profound holistic process originated by Rob Williams 30 years ago. It serves as a spiritual template on how to change corrupted programs most people are imprinted with. By transforming low-frequency energy, based on fear and survival, into positivity and love, PSYCH-K® acts as a spiritual counsel that allows people to communicate with their subconscious mind. Mary Greene Mazur, with the assistance of PSYCH-K®, can transform beliefs that limit a person’s full potential, igniting a light that creates a sense of wholeness.

Knowing what it means to live in the shadows, Mary made it her mission to free people from the restrictive beliefs of the system. Her father had a drinking problem, and Mary has been familiar with fear, punishment, and physical abuse since childhood. “With knocked-down self-worth and outside expectations to fit into reality, I had to fight a battle within myself. Only after transcending that negativity, was I able to be in harmony with myself,” shares Mary.

The groundbreaking moment came when Mary’s husband at the time was diagnosed with leukemia at 45 years old. His father and sister died at the age of 50 because of cancer, and Mary’s husband came to terms with what he thought was the sad reality – that he was going to die soon. He thought that fate was programmed into him by science, but Mary couldn’t accept that scenario. Within a year of her former spouse’s diagnosis, Dr. Bruce Lipton’s book, The Biology of Belief, unexpectedly showed up at Mary’s workplace. The book is where Mary learned about the art of PSYCH-K® for the first time. Accustoming herself with Dr. Lipton’s philosophy changed Mary’s perception, and gave her life a new direction.

The Biology of Belief played a pivotal role in Mary’s understanding of how human bodies work. What most people believe is that genes and DNA control everything, and Mary realized the myth behind it through Dr. Lipton’s perspective. “Our brains are in our cell membranes, which means we respond to our environment. Everything you respond to, you create. That means, you are the creator of your own life,” explains Mary.

Mary points out religious concepts as another reason behind the disconnect that’s in many people’s bodies. Through demarcating divinity from humans, religion took away the spiritual part of perception, leaving people with just the body and the mind. That left an insatiable gap that only the spirit can fill. “We were embodied with fear of punishment, especially through religion. For thousands of years, we were told that God is outside of us and that he’s to be feared. I realized that’s not true. The mind is the part that draws conclusions, and it’s my job to make you question those negative conclusions. The only way to do that is by realizing that divinity is within yourself, and not coming from outside ourselves expressed from religion,” expresses Mary.

Now, after years of living in fear, Mary eagerly admits, “I love life and I’m very passionate about it.” But being born during the civil rights crisis in 1968, Mary is one of the people wounded just by being born in the depression era. “All I was taught is to get a good job, take care of myself, and work hard. My parents always believed people should do just enough to survive. No one back then was talking about big dreams, or living joyfully. But when you look at Mother Nature, she’s abundant. And we, too, are meant to live abundantly,” manifests Mary.

Mary’s mission has always been to help others. As a Registered Nurse, she’s been assisting mothers in giving birth since 1992. After her husband’s diagnosis, Mary became a PSYCH-K® Facilitator in 2010, a Reiki Master in 2012, a Board Certified Holistic Nurse in 2014, and a Certified PSYCH-K® Basic Instructor in 2017, becoming one of only 35 Instructors in the world. Having possessed the necessary qualifications, Mary embarked on a life-changing journey of embodying love and light. “Whatever happens to you, happens for you” is the foundation of Ignite and Heal Your Life. With that mantra in mind, Mary has been helping people choose love instead of fear in the face of hardships, inspiring the awakening of divinity that lies within each human.

