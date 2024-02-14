Exor Press Release - Closing Announcement

Amsterdam, 14 February 2024

EXOR ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS NOTES OFFERING





Exor N.V. announces the settlement of the previously announced offering of Euro 650 million notes priced on 7 February 2024 with a fixed annual coupon of 3.750% and due on 14 February 2033.

The notes have been listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, admitted for trading on the Euro MTF Market and assigned a credit rating of A- by Standard and Poor’s rating agency.

