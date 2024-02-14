Global Luxury Eyewear Market Set for Expansion with Advanced Forecasts to 2030, Highlighting Sunglasses and Eyeglasses Trends

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Eyewear Market by Type (Eyeglasses, Sunglasses), Product Type (Eyeglasses, Sunglasses), End User, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luxury eyewear landscape is undergoing a period of significant growth and transformation, as indicated by a recent study now published on our distinguished research portal. The analysis suggests a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.15% over the next several years, promising industry stakeholders a potential market value of USD 40.84 billion by 2030 from USD 34.76 billion in 2024.
In an exhaustive and insightful market assessment, the study features the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which critically assesses vendors based on diverse metrics pertinent to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This evaluation is essential in ascertaining vendor dynamics and strategic positioning within the global luxury eyewear market.
Sector professionals can leverage the Market Share Analysis included in the report to gain an understanding of vendor contributions and competitive landscapes. This analysis illuminates aspects such as market dominance, fragmentation, and trends across key regions and segments, enabling market participants to refine their strategies in pursuit of amplified market share.
To further guide industry leaders, the report provides in-depth profiles of key companies shaping the luxury eyewear fabric, listing reputable names that are innovating and driving the market forward.
The report segments the luxury eyewear market, presenting detailed insights across various dimensions including:
- Type: Eyeglasses, Sunglasses
- Product Type: Eyeglasses, Sunglasses
- End User: Men, Women
- Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
Additionally, it furnishes a geographical analysis covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, thereby offering panoramic coverage of this dynamic industry.
The burgeoning demand for luxury eyewear is reflected in the enhanced market penetration and development strategies of vendors focusing on both mature and emerging markets. These strategies are captured in the report, along with product diversification streams and competitive intelligence, to equip readers with a holistic view.
With an emphasis on product development and innovation, the report not only highlights current scenarios but also casts a light on future technology trends, promising R&D ventures, and potential groundbreaking product releases.
The luxury eyewear market is not only a reflection of changing consumer preferences and increased discretionary spend but also a showcase of the evolution in fashion and functional eyewear. This report represents a vital tool for anyone interested in understanding the intricacies of the market and the strategic moves to consider for entering or excelling within this arena.
For comprehensive market insights and strategic foresight into the luxury eyewear market, the full report is now available in our extensive collection of industry research and market analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
- Preface & Research Methodology
- Study Objectives and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Introduction to Luxury Eyewear Market
- Regional Analysis
- Market Insights
- Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges
- Segmentation and Trend Analysis
- Luxury Eyewear Market Segmentation
- By Type, Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel
- Regional Analysis
- Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Competitive Landscape
- FPNV Positioning Matrix
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Scenario Analysis
- Competitive Portfolio
- Key Company Profiles
- Key Product Portfolio
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$34.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$40.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Burberry Group PLC
- Chanel Limited
- EssilorLuxottica SA
- Fielmann AG
- Gianni Versace S.r.l.
- GrandVision NV
- Guccio Gucci S.p.A.
- Kering SA
- Louis Vuitton SE
- Luxottica Group S.p.A.
- Marcolin S.p.A.
- Prada S.p.A.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Safilo Group S.p.A.
- TOM FORD INTERNATIONAL LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lis97b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment