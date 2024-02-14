Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market Sees Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach $1.11 Billion by 2031: New Research Publication

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis on Europe's PEM electrolyzer market forecasts a stellar growth trajectory, pointing towards a market valuation of $1.11 billion by the year 2031, up from $67.8 million in 2022. This significant increase is attributed to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2031.

Europe at the Forefront of the Green Hydrogen Revolution With environmental concerns taking center stage, Europe has been at the vanguard of the transition towards clean energy, aligning with initiatives to cut down carbon emissions and strive for sustainability. PEM electrolyzers, critical for the production of green hydrogen, are set to play an essential role in this shift, catalyzing the region's energy transition efforts.

Robust Demand from Diverse End-Use Industries The market's impressive growth is fueled by the expanding application of PEM electrolyzers across various industries including ammonia and methanol production, transportation, and power and energy storage. Fuel cell electric vehicles are further amplifying the need for PEM electrolyzers, thereby enhancing their market presence.

Market Segmentation:

by End User: Including the refining industry, power and energy storage, and transportation sectors, among others.

Including the refining industry, power and energy storage, and transportation sectors, among others. by Material Type: Featuring key materials such as iridium and platinum.

Featuring key materials such as iridium and platinum. by Country: Comprehensive country-wise analysis with Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders This report is a valuable asset for stakeholders, providing essential insights into product innovation and growth strategies. It highlights how key market players are navigating through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to fortify their presence in the market. Additionally, a competitive benchmarking of top players helps businesses strategize to gain a competitive edge in the burgeoning European marketplace.

The research thoroughly benchmarks key players within the market, offering vital insights into their strategic movements and market positioning:

This pivotal publication is expected to serve as an indispensable guide for organizations, policymakers, and investors, underpinning the strategic decisions paving the way for Europe’s transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1117.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.5% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Outlook: Trends in the market, including government efforts for low-carbon infrastructure, sustainable hydrogen economy, and demand for advanced electrolysis technologies.

Supply chain analysis.

Ecosystem and ongoing programs, including consortiums, regulatory bodies, and government initiatives.

Impact of COVID-19 and geopolitical factors like the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market.

Analysis of the iridium demand-supply gap and strategies to mitigate it.

Market scenario projections and analysis of key PEM electrolyzer manufacturers' steps to address challenges. Business Dynamics: Drivers such as increasing demand for green hydrogen, adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and R&D initiatives.

Challenges including high energy losses and production costs due to precious metals usage.

Business strategies, corporate strategies, and emerging opportunities in the market. Start-Up/Emerging Manufacturer Landscape: Overview of key start-ups and emerging manufacturers in the PEM electrolyzer market.

Analysis of new products and offerings. Regions: Detailed analysis of the European market, including key producers, drivers, challenges, applications, and products.

Country-wise analysis for Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe, covering market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and buyer attributes. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles: Competitive benchmarking through matrices, market share analysis, and company profiles.

Profiles of key players like Siemens Energy AG, Hystar, Nel ASA, ITM Power PLC, H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH, H2GREEM S.L., Oort Energy Ltd., iGas energy GmbH, and IMI Critical Engineering. Research Methodology: Explanation of the research methodology used for data prediction and modeling.

Additionally, the report includes a list of figures and tables providing graphical representations, market data, and other relevant information.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders interested in understanding the PEM electrolyzer market landscape, including investors, policymakers, manufacturers, and researchers.

