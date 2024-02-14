Pandoshi (PAMBO) Value Soars 500% Since Initial Phase, Currently Priced At $0.01

London, UK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandoshi (PAMBO), a new entrant into the cryptocurrency market, has seen a remarkable ascent, with its value skyrocketing by 500% since its initial presale phase. Currently priced at $0.01, this surge in value underscores the growing investor confidence and market interest in Pandoshi's potential. Rooted in a commitment to decentralization, financial privacy, and community governance, Pandoshi is quickly distinguishing itself from the plethora of options in the crypto space. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, Pandoshi is making waves as it aims to redefine the DeFi space, attracting attention from investors seeking promising opportunities in the evolving world of cryptocurrency.





Pandoshi (PAMBO)

Pandoshi is quickly making its mark in the crypto sphere, attracting significant investment with its innovative approach and successful initial funding. Collecting over $5 million, the project showcases strong investor belief in its capacity to innovate within the DeFi sector. Distinct from typical meme coins, Pandoshi emerges as an autonomous and decentralized platform, with a focus on decentralization, protecting financial privacy, and enabling governance by its community.

At its core, Pandoshi operates on a Layer-2 network that leverages the Proof of Stake protocol, a greener solution compared to traditional Proof of Work frameworks. Its broad ecosystem encompasses decentralized exchanges, the Pandoshi Wallet under user control, Metaverse gaming, educational ventures like Pandoshi University, and KYC-free cryptocurrency prepaid cards.

Central to this ecosystem is the PAMBO token, initially created on the Ethereum blockchain and engineered to grow rarer through a methodical buy-and-burn approach. This entails buying PAMBO tokens at their market rate and then permanently retiring them to enhance scarcity and value.

The project's decentralized exchange significantly contributes by employing transaction fees to repurchase and retire PAMBO tokens, thus reducing their availability and boosting their value.

Now in its conclusive phase of the presale, Pandoshi invites investors for one last chance to acquire PAMBO tokens at a presale price before it transitions to open trading. This final stage highlights the culmination of a meticulously planned presale process, showcasing Pandoshi's growth and the enthusiastic reception from investors.









Pandoshi has issued a total of 2 billion PAMBO tokens, with half allocated to the presale. The remaining tokens ensure liquidity on platforms like Uniswap, support for listings on major centralized exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, and fund marketing initiatives to propel the project forward.

Marking a significant milestone, the beta version of the Pandoshi Wallet 's launch on the Google Play Store was announced, indicating a substantial step in supporting EVM-compatible chains and future plans for non-EVM chain integration. An iOS version is also expected, broadening the project's reach.

The Pandoshi Wallet launch has greatly enhanced the project's standing, cementing investor confidence in its dedication to DeFi and a commitment to community-led development. This move has sparked increased interest, drawing many to join the presale.

Pandoshi stands as a compelling investment, backed by a rich ecosystem and strategic tokenomics. Interested parties can purchase PAMBO tokens via the project's official site, where detailed instructions for acquisition are provided.

Click Here to Participate in the Pandoshi Presale



Visit the links below for more information about Pandoshi (PAMBO):