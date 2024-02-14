RocketStar Announces Newest SBIR Contract Win to Develop Low Probability of Interception Communication Software for the Military

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketStar Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR contract in the amount of $75,000 focused on Low Probability of Intercept Communications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. In December, RocketStar continued its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

In today’s increasingly contested space domain, ensuring secure and reliable communication during launch and throughout satellite operations is paramount. RocketStar, a leading innovator in secure communications technology, is proud to introduce its Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) Software solution designed to provide the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) and U.S. Space Force (USSF) with low-probability-of-intercept/detection (LPI/D) RF communications capabilities for critical space missions.

The Threat:

Near-peer adversaries such as China and Russia have the capability to disrupt, detect, and infiltrate communication channels utilized for space operations. The current methods, which rely on easily captured signals and cryptographic keys, are susceptible to interception and manipulation. This vulnerability is particularly concerning with the imminent development of Quantum Computing decoding tools, which could compromise national security and the safety and effectiveness of Warfighters.

Introducing RocketStar’s Signal Enhancement Software: A Game-Changer for Space Communication Security

RocketStar’s Signal Enhancement technology provides communications capability “below the noise floor” to reduce the ability of adversaries to even sense the transmissions let alone capture and interpret it. With capabilities exceeding one order of magnitude of dB below the noise floor, the software can receive incredibly weak transmissions, using smaller antennae, less power, and provide more resiliency.

Automated and easy to use, the software provides a seamless solution for critical launch and orbital operations even in contested communications environments.

Tailored for the DAF/USSF:

RocketStar will adapt its Signal Enhancement software to meet the specific needs of the DAF/USSF. This adaptation will:

Enhance communication capabilities: Provide a secure and resilient channel for launch and orbital operations, resistant to detection and interception.

Increase operational resilience: Ensure uninterrupted flow of critical information, even in contested environments.

Integrate encryption techniques: Utilize pulse shaping sequences to minimize interference and further enhance signal undetectability.



Securing the Future of Space Operations:

With its advanced LPI/D capabilities, RocketStar’s Signal Enhancement technology empowers the DAF/USSF to safeguard critical space communications. This innovative solution is a crucial step towards ensuring mission success, protecting national security, and maintaining America’s edge in the space domain.

"It is an honor to be selected by the US Space Force for this award and to see a key component of our advanced communication software for the military be formally recognized," said Chris Craddock, CEO of RocketStar. "We are eager to apply our unique LPI software and advance RocketStar's efforts to help the DAF secure our nation."

RocketStar is focused on providing revolutionary spacecraft engine technologies including aerospike rocket engines and fusion-enhanced electric propulsion. The company also has developed a suite of digital signal processing (DSP) technologies that enable deep space communications, low probability of intercepts/detection communications, and passive radar among other capabilities.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: afresearchlab.com/ .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

