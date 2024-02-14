Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces 2024 Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today unveils the DSE 2024 Advisory Board. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.



The Advisory Board is a mix of industry veterans and influencers in digital signage, digital-out-of-home and digital media experiences whose insight and perspectives will shape the 2024 event.

The new Advisory Board members include:

James Brenner, Owner, Esprit Digital

Angela Gearhart, Executive Practice Director, Connected Customer Experience, AAG Consulting Group

Amahl Hazelton, Producer--Strategy & Development, Moment Factory

Tricia Speed, Executive Director of Digital Experience, Marketing and Communications, Texas A&M University

Ryan Taylor, Business Consultant, Delta Air Lines

Joe Whitesides, Director of Experience Technology, AVI-SPL - XTG

Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan



Returning Advisory Board members include:

Cheryl Catterall, Independent Creative Strategist and Producer

Bryan Meszaros, CEO, OpenEye Global

Brad Gleeson, Managing Partner, TargetPath

Marcos Terenzio, Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects

Cherian Thomas, Head of Marketing, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions

Jackie Walker, Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient

“We’re thrilled to have such a prestigious group of board members to help make the 2024 edition of DSE the best it can be. We expect to add more board members as the year progresses to fill out the board,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE.

To learn more about DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

Stay connected to DSE on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

917 858 0390